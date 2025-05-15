Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi has regained consciousness after being placed in an induced coma following emergency surgery for a serious abdominal injury sustained during a match against Leicester City.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has regained consciousness after being in an induced coma following emergency surgery for a serious abdominal injury. Awoniyi received on-field treatment for several minutes before returning to the game, as Forest had already used all their permitted substitutions. However, he was eventually taken off the field, and further assessments on Monday confirmed the severity of the injury.

The player underwent a complex operation and was receiving intensive care on Wednesday night. He woke up from the induced coma later that evening and is now recovering well, surrounded by his family.

What happened

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a serious abdominal injury during Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City. The incident occurred when Awoniyi collided with the goalpost while chasing a cross from teammate Anthony Elanga.

Awoniyi received on-field treatment for several minutes before returning to the game, as Forest had already used all their permitted substitutions. However, he was eventually taken off the field, and further assessments on Monday confirmed the severity of the injury.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was seen rushing onto the pitch at full-time, expressing his frustration towards manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, the club released a statement clarifying that Marinakis' actions were driven by concern for Awoniyi's wellbeing, rather than being confrontational. The statement claimed that Marinakis was frustrated that the medical staff allowed Awoniyi to continue playing despite his injury.

Latest update

Awoniyi underwent emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma. However, the latest update is that he has regained consciousness and is recovering well.

The player spent Tuesday in an induced coma and underwent the second part of his operation to close the wound around his abdominal area on Wednesday. He woke up later that evening and is now surrounded by his family.

What's next for Awoniyi and Forest?

Awoniyi will not feature in Forest's final two Premier League games of the season. The team is currently seventh in the standings and still has a chance to secure a Champions League spot if they finish strongly and other results go in their favor.

Reactions

Following the news of Awoyini's recovery, social media was full of posts wishing him good while some others said the incident could have been avoided if the off-side flag was raised a bit earlier.