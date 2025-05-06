Manolo Marquez, coach of the Indian football team, may resign after the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Hong Kong on June 10.

Manolo Marquez, the head coach of the Indian football team, is reportedly planning to quit his position after the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2027 match against Hong Kong on June 10. The 56-year-old Spaniard has been in charge of the Blue Tigers since July 2024, but his tenure has been marred by challenges and frustrations.

Reasons behind Marquez's potential resignation

Two main reasons have been cited for Marquez's possible departure. Firstly, he is reportedly unhappy with the international role, which he feels involves "too many disruptions" and lacks continuity and everyday activity. This is in stark contrast to his experience as a club coach, where he has enjoyed more stability and routine.

Secondly, Marquez is allegedly dissatisfied with the "state of affairs" at the All India Football Federation (AIFF). This has led to speculation that he may choose to end his contract, which would be a first for an Indian coach in recent years.

AIFF's response and potential replacement

The AIFF has denied any knowledge of Marquez's plans to quit, with deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan stating that the coach had not expressed any dissatisfaction during their conversation on Sunday.

However, if Marquez does indeed leave his position, the AIFF will need to find a suitable replacement. One potential candidate is Khalid Jamil, the current coach of Jamshedpur FC. Jamil has consistently performed well in the Indian Super League (ISL) and has been approached by the AIFF to take over as the Under-23 coach ahead of the AFC U23 qualifiers.

Marquez's time as Indian football team coach

Marquez's tenure as the Indian football team coach has been marked by challenges. He has won only one match out of six, against the Maldives in March 2025. The team's performance has been inconsistent, and Marquez has publicly expressed his frustration with the quality of Indian football.

Despite these challenges, Marquez is expected to lead the team in their upcoming matches against Thailand on June 4 and Hong Kong on June 10. However, his future beyond these matches remains uncertain.