Image Credit : Getty

The Wyatt Sicks have taken over SmackDown’s tag team scene in recent weeks. From taking out the Motor City Machine Guns to ambushing Street Profits and the DIY, Uncle Howdy’s faction has dominated the division with back-to-back beatdowns. With only four matches currently announced for Money in the Bank 2025, WWE could round out the card with a tag team match featuring The Wyatt Sicks.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could make it official on the upcoming episode, or the company could confirm on social media right after the show airs. There's also the option of booking a mixed tag match with DIY teaming up with Candice LeRae to take on Nikki Cross and two members of The Wyatt Sicks. It would be a twist that gives fans something fresh while keeping the momentum of the faction going.