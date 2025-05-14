English

Football transfer rumors: Yamal endorsing Rashford move, other updates

Several high-profile transfer rumors are making headlines, with top European clubs vying for talented players.

sports May 14 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
English

Raphinha

Al Hilal remains hopeful of luring Raphinha away from Barcelona, despite the Brazilian's desire to sign a contract extension with the Catalans.

Image credits: Getty
English

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona is pushing to sign Marcus Rashford, with Lamine Yamal endorsing the move. Rashford is currently on loan at Aston Villa.

Image credits: Getty
English

Victor Osimhen

Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho, is preparing a €75m (£63.1m) bid for Victor Osimhen, a long-term target for Manchester United and Chelsea.

Image credits: Getty
English

Nico Williams

Nico Williams, the Spanish winger from Athletic Club, is set to leave the club. Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in signing him.

Image credits: Getty
English

Tijjani Reijnders

Real Madrid has been alerted to Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders' talent by Toni Kroos. Manchester City is also interested in the Dutch international, valued at over £57m.

Image credits: Getty
English

Jhon Lucumi

Liverpool faces competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi.

Image credits: Getty
English

Andrey Santos

Arsenal is chasing Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos, who has impressed at Strasbourg. PSG is also interested in the Brazilian.

Image credits: Getty
English

Sven Botman

Newcastle United's Sven Botman has emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Image credits: Getty
English

Luis Diaz

Barcelona is contemplating the sale of Fermin Lopez to finance a move for Liverpool's Luis Diaz, their priority transfer target.

Image credits: Getty
English

Antony

Manchester United's Antony has garnered significant interest, with Real Betis keen on extending his loan deal. Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Villarreal are also eyeing him.

Image credits: Getty

Football Transfer Rumours: Frimpong to Wirtz - Latest updates

Shubman Gill: 7 reasons why he should be India’s next Test captain

Virat Kohli retires: Stats and records of legendary career

Football Transfer Rumours: Raya to replace Courtois at Real Madrid?