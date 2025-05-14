Football transfer rumors: Yamal endorsing Rashford move, other updates

Several high-profile transfer rumors are making headlines, with top European clubs vying for talented players.
Al Hilal remains hopeful of luring Raphinha away from Barcelona, despite the Brazilian's desire to sign a contract extension with the Catalans.
Barcelona is pushing to sign Marcus Rashford, with Lamine Yamal endorsing the move. Rashford is currently on loan at Aston Villa.
Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho, is preparing a €75m (£63.1m) bid for Victor Osimhen, a long-term target for Manchester United and Chelsea.
Nico Williams, the Spanish winger from Athletic Club, is set to leave the club. Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in signing him.
Real Madrid has been alerted to Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders' talent by Toni Kroos. Manchester City is also interested in the Dutch international, valued at over £57m.
Liverpool faces competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi.
Arsenal is chasing Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos, who has impressed at Strasbourg. PSG is also interested in the Brazilian.
Newcastle United's Sven Botman has emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain.
Barcelona is contemplating the sale of Fermin Lopez to finance a move for Liverpool's Luis Diaz, their priority transfer target.
Manchester United's Antony has garnered significant interest, with Real Betis keen on extending his loan deal. Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Villarreal are also eyeing him.
Football Transfer Rumours: Frimpong to Wirtz - Latest updates
Shubman Gill: 7 reasons why he should be India’s next Test captain
Virat Kohli retires: Stats and records of legendary career
Football Transfer Rumours: Raya to replace Courtois at Real Madrid?