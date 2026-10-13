Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh met hockey midfielder Nilakanta Sharma, congratulating him on India's gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. Singh hailed Sharma as a 'proud son of Manipur' and praised his dedication and sporting spirit.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met India's Asian Games 2026 gold medal-winning hockey midfielder Nilakanta Sharma at his residence and congratulated him on his team's sensational triumph at Aichi-Nagoya. Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event. This was India's 85th and final medal at the recently concluded Asian Games, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. India also qualified for the LA Olympics 2028.

Biren Singh Lauds 'Proud Son of Manipur'

Posting on X, Biren wrote that Nilakanta's "dedication, discipline & quiet determination embody the sporting spirit of Manipur" and wished him more success. "Our proud son of Manipur, Olympian Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, visited me at my residence. I congratulated him on his outstanding contribution to India’s historic Gold Medal triumph in men’s hockey at the 2026 Asian Games. His dedication, discipline & quiet determination embody the sporting spirit of Manipur. I wished him continued success & greater glory in the years ahead. @nilakantasharm2," posted the former Manipur CM.

Our proud son of Manipur, Olympian Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, visited me at my residence. I congratulated him on his outstanding contribution to India’s historic Gold Medal triumph in men’s hockey at the 2026 Asian Games. His dedication, discipline & quiet determination embody the sporting spirit of Manipur. I wished him continued success & greater glory in the years ahead. @nilakantasharm2 — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 13, 2026

India's Historic Hockey Triumph

India's men's hockey team created history by defending its Asian Games gold medal for the first time, securing consecutive titles in 2022 and 2026. The triumph also marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games, following its previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

It was also the first time that both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams won gold at the same edition of the Asian Games. With this achievement, hockey became only the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to register a double-gold podium finish at the continental event. (ANI)