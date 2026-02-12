Former coach Serhat Pekmezci claims Arda Guler is facing bullying from senior Real Madrid players. He says the midfielder confided in him and revealed unhappiness with his reduced role.

Former Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler’s former coach has alleged that the midfielder is enduring bullying at the club. Serhat Pekmezci, who worked with Guler during his youth in Turkiye, stated that the 21‑year‑old confided about mistreatment from senior teammates.

Pekmezci explained that a group of players with “a lot of ego” have not accepted Güler since his arrival from Fenerbahce in 2024. He advised the youngster to remain patient but admitted the situation has left the midfielder questioning why he has been singled out. “Although Real Madrid is a prestigious club, Arda Guler is being bullied. He said it outright: ‘Why me specifically? Why should I leave?’” Pekmezci remarked.

The coach also claimed that Jurgen Klopp has insisted certain players must be sold if he is to become Real Madrid’s next manager. He linked this demand to Xabi Alonso’s departure, suggesting internal tensions have shaped recent decisions.

Guler’s season has been marked by frustration. Initially tipped as Luka Modric’s successor, he began as a regular starter but saw his minutes diminish after Jude Bellingham’s recovery from injury. His role has since been reduced, leaving him unsettled.

Under Alvaro Arbeloa, Guler has featured in seven matches, completing 90 minutes only once — in the Copa del Rey defeat to Albacete. Despite limited opportunities, he has contributed four goals and 14 assists across 41 appearances in all competitions this season.

Pekmezci emphasized that Guler remains patient but unhappy with how events have unfolded. He described the atmosphere as “too much arrogance,” highlighting the challenges faced by the young midfielder in adapting to life at one of football’s most demanding clubs.