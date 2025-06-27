Jasprit Bumrah’s wife, Sanjana Ganesan, hilariously mocked him on Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra’s show, recalling how she teased him for asking her to elope before marriage.

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to prove why he is currently ranked as the world’s No. 1 Test bowler. The 31-year-old fast bowler from Ahmedabad led India’s bowling attack in the first Test of the five-match series against England, held at Headingley in Leeds from June 20 to 24. Despite his brilliant five-wicket haul in the first innings, India suffered a disappointing five-wicket defeat under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

Bumrah’s performance stood out in an otherwise underwhelming match for the Indian side. Known for his unique action and lethal accuracy, Bumrah’s efforts, however, were not enough to change the outcome. Still, his consistency with the red ball has continued to earn him accolades, including the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the Year award.

Sanjana Ganesan Trolls Bumrah with a Hilarious Throwback

Off the field, Bumrah also made headlines after appearing with his wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, on Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra’s show Who’s The Boss. In the promo clip, Sanjana recalled a funny incident before their wedding. When Bumrah once jokingly asked her to elope, she quipped, “Tum run-up pe bhi nahi bhagte ho, tum mere sath kya bhagoge?” Her witty comeback went viral and added a light-hearted moment to the cricketing buzz around Bumrah.

Will Bumrah Play the Second Test?

As India prepares for the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2 to 6, fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation of Bumrah’s inclusion. Prior to the series, it was announced he would only play three of the five Tests, but it remains unclear which two matches he will skip. With 42 wickets in nine Tests in England, Bumrah is just behind legends Ishant Sharma and Kapil Dev in terms of Indian wicket-takers in English conditions.