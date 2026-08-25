There's some big news for East Bengal FC fans. Emami Group, which was the club's investor last season, is changing its role. While they are no longer investors, they will stick around as a sponsor. This news comes right after the team's big win at the Durand Cup 2026, leaving fans thrilled.

Even though Emami Group won't be East Bengal's investor this season, they are not leaving the club. Instead, they will continue their association as a sponsor. On Tuesday, Emami Group made it official. They announced, ‘Emami Group's role as an investor in the management of East Bengal Football Club has ended. As part of this change, Emami has handed over all its shares and related voting rights to the East Bengal club. This formally concludes Emami's role as an investor and manager.’

The company added, ‘However, Emami's commitment to the improvement and development of Indian football will continue. Despite stepping back from investment and management, our relationship with the East Bengal club will be maintained through sponsorship. We will stand by the club to help it achieve its future sporting goals.’

A successful run for both men's and women's teams

East Bengal's men's and women's teams achieved a lot after Emami came on board. The club hit several major milestones during this time. The men's team made it to the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs for the first time in the 2026 season. Before that, the Red and Gold brigade won the Kalinga Super Cup in 2024. They also became Calcutta Football League champions twice in a row in 2024 and 2025.

The women's team was also incredibly successful. After winning the Kanyashree Cup in 2023, they made history by winning the first-ever SAFF Women’s Club Championship in 2025. This was the first international title for East Bengal's women's football team. They further cemented their dominance in Indian women's football by winning the Indian Women's League for two consecutive seasons in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Emami continues its journey with East Bengal

The Emami Group stated that they are proud of their long association with East Bengal. The company also extended its best wishes to the players, officials, and supporters for continued success in the upcoming seasons.

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