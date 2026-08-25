Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has been handed an official reprimand and one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against India after he struck the boundary wedges with his bat following his dismissal.

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has been handed an official reprimand and one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against India in Colombo.

According to a media release from the ICC, Jayasuriya was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.

The incident occurred on the second day of the Test on Monday after Jayasuriya was dismissed with the final delivery of the day. The left-arm spinner struck the boundary wedges with his bat while walking back to the pavilion.

Jayasuriya admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella. The demerit point is Jayasuriya's first in a 24-month period.

Other Sanctions in Colombo Test

Jayasuriya is the third player to face an ICC sanction during the Colombo Test after India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando were penalised for their altercation on the opening day.

The incident involving Jaiswal and Fernando occurred during the 17th over of India's first innings after the Sri Lankan pacer dismissed the Indian opener. The two exchanged words before Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal, with the Indian batter leaning in and making contact with the bowler.

Match Update

Meanwhile, India have taken control of the second Test after posting 503/9 declared. Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 115, while Devdutt Padikkal had scored 117 earlier in the innings.

Sri Lanka are 212/7 after 62 overs in their first innings, still trailing India by 291 runs. India had won the opening Test in Galle by 165 runs and are leading the two-match series 1-0. (ANI)