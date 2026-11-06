Eight teams will compete in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualifier Playoff in Nepal from December 4-21, battling for four coveted spots in the upcoming Global Qualifier to reach the prestigious World Cup tournament.

ICC World Cup 2027 Qualifier Playoff Details

Eight teams will be vying for the last four spots in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2027 when they begin their campaign in the round-robin Qualifier Playoff to be played from 4 to 21 December, according to a media release by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Hosts Nepal will take on Italy at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground on the opening day of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff, with Namibia and Uganda contesting simultaneously at the Mulpani Cricket Ground.

Canada, Kuwait, Jersey and the United Arab Emirates are the other teams competing for the remaining slots in the 10-team Global Qualifier to determine the final four places at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

ICC Insights on the Tournament

ICC General Manager – Events and Operations, Gaurav Saxena, said: “The Qualifier Play-off is a crucial stage in the pathway to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, and I am sure all eight teams will be eager to seize this opportunity and secure a place in the next stage.

“Associate cricket is vital to the continued growth and global development of our sport. Competitions such as this provide teams with valuable opportunities to showcase their talent, gain experience and raise their standards.

“The progress these teams have shown in recent years is encouraging, and I am confident we will witness some exciting and competitive cricket. On behalf of the ICC, I wish all the teams the very best.”

Qualification Pathway and Structure

The teams already qualified for the Global Qualifier are Ireland and the West Indies, as the two highest-ranked teams outside the eight automatic World Cup qualifiers, excluding Full Member hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe. The USA, Scotland, the Netherlands and Oman have qualified directly from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

Victory at the Global Qualifier will secure one team’s direct entry to the Group Stage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, while the teams finishing second, third and fourth will enter the newly formed Super Series. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 will be staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from 2 October to 21 November, featuring 14 teams and 57 matches across 12 venues.

Match Schedule

4 December, Nepal vs Italy, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

4 December, Namibia vs Uganda, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

5 December, UAE vs Jersey, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

5 December, Kuwait vs Canada, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

6 December, Nepal vs Uganda, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

6 December, Italy vs Namibia, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

7 December, Kuwait vs Jersey, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

7 December, Canada vs UAE, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

9 December, Canada vs Italy, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

9 December, Jersey vs Uganda, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

10 December, Nepal vs UAE, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

10 December, Kuwait vs Namibia, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

12 December, Nepal vs Jersey, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

12 December, Namibia vs Canada, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

13 December, Uganda vs Kuwait, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

13 December, UAE vs Italy, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

14 December, Nepal vs Canada, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

14 December, Jersey vs Namibia, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

15 December, Uganda vs Italy, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

15 December, UAE vs Kuwait, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

17 December, Italy vs Kuwait, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

17 December, Jersey vs Canada, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

18 December, Nepal vs Namibia, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

18 December, Uganda vs UAE, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

20 December, Namibia vs UAE, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

20 December, Italy vs Jersey, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground

21 December, Nepal vs Kuwait, Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground

21 December, Canada vs Uganda, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)