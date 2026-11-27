India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against New Zealand. Pacer Gurnoor Brar is set to make his Test debut as the visitors aim to break the series deadlock following a draw in the opening match.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 27 (ANI): India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch on Friday. Mohammed Siraj missed out on a place in the playing XI once again, while pacer Gurnoor Brar is set to make his Test debut. Brar received his maiden Test cap from ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah. Both sides will be eager to break the deadlock after the opening Test ended in a draw. With the series on the line, the teams will be hoping for a more sporting surface, while India will also be keen to boost their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India will head into the Test series with plenty of confidence after clinching the T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series 3-1. The action now returns to the venue where the multi-format tour began, with the visitors looking to carry forward their dominance in Wellington into the longest format.

"Bowl first. The boys are feeling pretty fresh and are ready to go. We ticked all the boxes in Wellington. We executed most of our plans. Gurnoor Brar makes his debut in place of Prasidh," Gill said during the toss.

"We were gonna bowl first as well. Hagley can be a bit slow on the first day. Hopefully we can do well in the first hour. It could be damp on day one, but it gets better and better. Guys stood up at different times when we were under pressure. No changes, same XI," New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said.

Teams: India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy. (ANI)