MI Emirates secured a 36-run victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20, led by Sherfane Rutherford's explosive 51 off 18 balls and consistent bowling efforts from Farooqi, Zahoor Khan, and Rashid Khan at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 27 (ANI): MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 36 runs in the ongoing ILT20 Season 5 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday night, in what was their second win of the season. Sherfane Rutherford's 51 off 18 balls and Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 42 off 33 powered the batting. With the ball, Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/43) and Zahoor Khan (2/38) struck at key moments, while Rashid Khan (1/13) kept the chase under pressure. Sunil Narine, with 1/11, including a maiden, was a bright light for the Knight Riders, as per a press release.

Put in to bat first, MI Emirates came out swinging, with openers Kusal Perera (33 off 23) and Muhammad Waseem (41 off 37) racing to 57/0 in the powerplay. It took Sunil Narine's guile to end the 52-ball, 77-run opening stand, with Perera caught behind in the ninth over. Afghanistan pacer Abdullah Tarakhail, making his DP World ILT20 debut, gave the Knight Riders a way back, removing Muhammad Waseem (41 off 37) and Tajinder Singh (10 off 8) to leave MI Emirates at 124/3. After a brief lull, including only one run in the 17th over, Rutherford and Pooran soon turned the heat back on. They smashed 17 off the 18th and another 17 off the 19th to push MI Emirates to 177/3 before the final over, where Rutherford took Jason Holder to the cleaners. Rutherford took the Knight Riders captain for sixes off the first three balls, bringing up his fifty in just 17 balls before being caught on the fourth. Kieron Pollard (12 off 2) then walked in and carved two more sixes. Holder finished with 1/62 from his four overs, with the last three overs going for 64 alone.

With the tough target ahead, the Knight Riders made a flying start, taking 17 off Farooqi's first over. The MI Emirates bowlers hit back immediately, with Farooqi bowling Andre Fletcher (16 off 12) in the third over. He then had Gulbadin Naib (5 off 6) caught in the fifth to leave the hosts at 50/2. Zahoor Khan joined the attack in the eighth over, having Finn Allen (26 off 21) caught. Alishan Sharafu (36 off 21) and Moeen Ali (36 off 27) put on 45 in 27 balls to keep the chase alive, but Rashid Khan bowled Sharafu in the 13th over to end their partnership. Zahoor struck again in the 16th over with the wicket of Moeen Ali. After Sunil Narine (4 off 15) retired out on the final ball of the 17th over, Andre Russell (6 off 3) was bowled by Chris Jordan in the 18th. Holder (14 off 8) and Tarakhail (11 off 7) added late runs, helping the Knight Riders to finish on 171/7.

Player of the Match, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' Sherfane Rutherford said, "(Kieron) Pollard and I had a chat about how you have more time than you think, and Pooran and I spoke about taking it deep. We were looking at 179-180, but the last two overs changed the game. I enjoyed it a lot, and I didn't realise it was three sixes in a row. It was good of Pollard to come in and finish it off." Abu Dhabi Knight Riders skipper Jason Holder said, "We were outplayed and a little flat. We bounced back nicely in the middle phase of our bowling innings but lost it at the back end. It's about executing better with bat and ball, and we didn't take a couple of chances early. We are a lot better than what we showed today, and I'm not worried. We'll assess when we review the game, and I wouldn't change anything I did today." (ANI)