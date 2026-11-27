South Africa secured a 2-0 Test series sweep against Bangladesh, winning by an innings and 219 runs. Wiaan Mulder and Marques Ackerman starred, with Mulder taking a seven-wicket haul and Ackerman scoring a blistering 150.

Centurion [South Africa], November 27 (ANI): South Africa crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion, completing a 2-0 series sweep and securing their fourth consecutive Test victory. Two outstanding individual performances defined the contest. Wiaan Mulder, named Player of the Match, scored a commanding 100 off 178 balls before producing a remarkable spell of 7 for 31 in just 11 overs in Bangladesh’s second innings. The achievement added another extraordinary chapter to his career, making him the only player in Test history to have recorded both a triple-century and a seven-wicket haul, as per the ICC website. At the other end, Marques Ackerman delivered a breathtaking 150 off just 138 balls, featuring 23 fours and four sixes. It was the fastest 150 by a South African in Test cricket and continued his remarkable start to international cricket, taking his tally to 470 runs in his first six innings. The 30-year-old finished the series as its leading run-scorer, amassing 307 runs in three innings at an outstanding average of 102.33.

For Mulder, however, the historic milestones were simply another day's work. True to his understated nature, he played down his remarkable achievements. "Records don't really bother me, but it's pretty cool to contribute. I want to win," he said. He added that the achievement already felt behind him, "Next Test match we start again." Ackerman, in only his second series as a Test opener, said the pace of his scoring hides how much work he does on defence. "People see me scoring really quickly, but I put a lot of effort and work in the nets and behind closed doors," he said, adding, "I felt like I left really well; I defended really well when they were in a good area." Head coach Shukri Conrad had sold him on the role months earlier, revealing, "He said, 'I wouldn't give you an opportunity if I didn't think you could do it.' I thought, if that opportunity comes at the opening, I'm going to take it with both hands, because I waited 10 years for it."

With the Proteas in the top two of the World Test Championship standings, Mulder said the group's strength is its focus on the present rather than the points table as South Africa look to defend their World Test Championship mace. "Guys are looking at the game from a present position, in the moment, rather than looking too far ahead," he said. "The team and the sacred space that we have is the most important. We try and protect that from the outside noise." Ackerman is already looking at the challenge England will bring. "Every country has got a good bowling attack at the moment," he said. "They're all human. They also feel the pressure." South Africa's next assignment is a white-ball series against Bangladesh, before the three-match Test series against England starts in Johannesburg on December 17, with skipper Temba Bavuma racing against time to be fit for the series after sustaining a calf injury while batting in the first Test against Bangladesh. Their final Test series as part of the 2025/27 cycle is scheduled to be against Sri Lanka. (ANI)