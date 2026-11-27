Sri Lanka A defeated India A by eight wickets in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal, led by centuries from Sineth Jayawardene and Lasith Croospulle, to secure their spot in the final after successfully chasing 317 runs.

Doha [Qatar], November 27 (ANI): Sri Lanka A stormed into the final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with a commanding eight-wicket victory over India A in the first semi-final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday. Despite posting a competitive 317, India A failed to defend the total as centuries from Sineth Jayawardene and Lasith Croospulle powered Sri Lanka A to a comprehensive win.

India A captain Tilak Varma felt that 317 was a competitive total, despite the pitch slowing down after the first 20 overs. Tanush Kotian and Shahbaz Ahmed provided a late flourish to India's innings, stitching together a 73-run stand off just 55 balls to take the side past the 300-run mark. Varma praised the duo for their crucial recovery partnership after India lost three quick wickets in quick succession. "Honestly, we thought that around 320, 330 would be a good score on the board. But, you know, the wicket was slightly slow after the 20 overs. Initially, in the first 20 overs, it was coming nicely onto the bat. But after that, slightly slower side. A few balls were gripping and staying low. So, but there again, we got like three wickets back-to-back; we got out. So after that, coming back to Tanuj and Shahbaz, the way they played, and 318 (317) was good on the board," Varma said after the match.

Varma revealed that India A aimed to restrict Sri Lanka A to around six runs per over in the first 15 overs, believing the pitch would slow down later. However, he admitted that his side failed to execute the plan while defending the 318-run target. "Yeah, I was telling my boys that the first 15 overs would be very crucial. If we restrict them to anything six per over, it will be very good for us. Later on, the wicket gets slightly slower. That’s what we planned, but unfortunately we haven't executed," he added.

Chasing a target of 318, Sri Lanka A made light work of the run chase, reaching 318/2 in just 41.3 overs to seal a commanding eight-wicket victory and book their place in the final. The opening pair of Sineth Jayawardene and Lasith Croospulle laid the foundation for the emphatic win, stitching together a 174-run partnership that put Sri Lanka A firmly in control. Jayawardene led the charge with a blistering 105 off just 70 deliveries, while Croospulle struck a composed 116 off 107 balls. Jayawardene's explosive innings featured 10 fours and six sixes before Shahbaz Ahmed provided India A with their first breakthrough, dismissing the opener. However, Croospulle continued to torment the Indian bowlers, bringing up his century off 98 deliveries. The right-hander eventually departed for 116, having struck 12 boundaries and three sixes, but by then Sri Lanka A were firmly on course for victory.

The absence of an India-Pakistan final is likely to disappoint many fans, as well as stakeholders who would have hoped for the high-profile clash. However, Sri Lanka A deserve full credit for their dominant run chase, which ended those hopes and secured their place in the final. The second semi-final, between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A, is scheduled to take place on Friday to determine their opponents in the title clash. (ANI)