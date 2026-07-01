The new Indian football season is all set to kick off right after the FIFA World Cup 2026. The first big tournament is the Durand Cup, and the organisers are already getting things ready. Matches will be played across five cities, including Kolkata.

The season's first Kolkata Derby is happening in the Durand Cup 2026! On Wednesday, the tournament organisers revealed the group draws. East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been placed in the same group, Group A. They will be joined by CISF Protectors and South United FC.

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The organisers haven't officially announced the other groups yet. They also haven't shared the match schedule or the date for the big Kolkata Derby. Naturally, the match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is the most awaited one. Football fans are now eagerly waiting to know the date for this clash between Kolkata's two giants.

Durand Cup Starts on July 25

The 135th edition of the Durand Cup will start on July 25, with the final match scheduled for August 23. Last year's champions, NorthEast United FC, will be back to defend their title. In total, 24 teams are playing this year, including two foreign teams. The matches will be held in five cities across the country.

For the first time, Jharkhand's capital Ranchi will host Durand Cup matches at the Birsa Munda Stadium. The other venues are Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Imphal's Khuman Lampak Stadium, and Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Preparations for the tournament have already started in all these cities.

New Coaches for Both Giants

For the new season, both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are expected to bring in new coaches for their senior teams. However, there has been no official announcement about this yet.

The senior teams of both Kolkata clubs haven't started their training either. But now that the Durand Cup groups are out, we can expect to see some quick moves in team building. Both clubs will likely want to appoint their new coaches and start their preparations soon.