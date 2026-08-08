Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia lauded his team's resilience after they beat New Delhi Tigers by 27 runs in the DPL 2026. He praised Aryan Gaur's batting and the disciplined bowling, stressing the importance of collective performance.

Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia expressed confidence in his team's ability to build on their recent victory after the franchise bounced back with an impressive 27-run win over New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026. Nangia praised the team's resilience following the defeat to Central Delhi Kings, stating that the response reflected the character and belief within the squad. He also highlighted the importance of bouncing back quickly in a long tournament and credited the players for delivering when it mattered.

"This was an extremely important win for us, especially after the match against Central Delhi Kings. The way the team responded reflects the character and resilience within this squad," said Nangia.

Praise for Key Performers

The Purani Dilli 6 owner reserved special praise for opener Aryan Gaur, whose match-winning innings laid the foundation for victory, while also applauding the bowling attack for defending the total with discipline and composure. "Aryan Gaur played a magnificent innings and laid the perfect foundation for us. It was an innings full of intent and maturity. At the same time, I am equally pleased with the bowling unit. Defending a total requires discipline, and our bowlers executed their plans brilliantly by keeping the pressure on throughout the chase," he added.

Harbhajan Singh Lends Support

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was felicitated by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Harbhajan, who was present at the venue to extend his support to Purani Dilli 6, added to the excitement around the league with his presence.

Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia expressed his gratitude to the legendary off-spinner for backing the franchise.

Focus on Consistency and Collective Effort

Nangia further noted that the team's biggest strength had been the willingness of different players to step up in different matches, adding that consistent collective performances would be key to success over the course of the tournament.

Looking ahead, Nangia said the focus would be on carrying the winning momentum forward, improving with every game and maintaining consistency.

Purani Dilli 6 produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat New Delhi Tigers by 27 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday and register their second victory of the DPL 2026 season.

Full Squad

Full Squad: Lalit Yadav, Udhav Mohan, Rajneesh Dadar, Rohan Rana, Aryan Gaur, Vanam Aggarwal, Ajay Ahlawat, Kush Nagpal, Digvesh Rathi, Yug Gupta, Kabir Sachdeva, Gaurav Saroha, Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat (Captain), Samarth Seth, Mohak Kumar, Yash Kumar, Pankaj Jaswal, Harshvardhan Phogat, Arjun Rexwal, Lakshay Verma, Prince Mishra, Ashwini Chillar, Aditya Verma, Aditya Malhotra. (ANI)