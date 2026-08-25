North Delhi Strikers Women defeated East Delhi Riders by three wickets in a last-over DPL 2026 thriller. Chasing 141, Samaira Raghav's unbeaten 34 (21) and Nazma's all-round show (34 & 3/13) sealed the victory with one ball remaining.

North Delhi Strikers Women produced a composed run chase to defeat East Delhi Riders Women by three wickets in the women's leg of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 on Tuesday. Chasing 141, North Delhi Strikers reached 141/7 in 19.5 overs, securing a thrilling victory with one ball to spare, according to a press release from DPL.

East Delhi Riders Innings

East Delhi Riders, after being put to bat, posted 140/7 in 20 overs, with Vanshika Lila and Simran Bahadur leading their batting effort. Lila struck a quickfire 39 off 20 balls, including three fours and four sixes, while Bahadur remained unbeaten on 39 off 37 balls, hitting three fours and a six. Pragya Rawat contributed 23 off 20 balls, while Purva Siwach added a valuable 21. For North Delhi Strikers, Nazma was the standout bowler, claiming 3/13 in four overs, while Shivani Jangid picked up two wickets.

North Delhi Strikers' Chase

North Delhi Strikers' chase got off to a shaky start as they slipped to 25/3, but Shivi Sharma steadied the innings with a patient 34 off 37 balls. Nazma then injected momentum into the chase with an aggressive 34 off 21 balls, smashing five fours and a six.

Raghav's Match-Winning Knock

With the match finely poised, Samaira Raghav took responsibility and delivered a match-winning unbeaten 34 off 21 balls, including two fours and two sixes. Her late acceleration kept North Delhi Strikers ahead of the required rate. Reshika Beniwal chipped in with 14 off 12 balls before Riya Shokeen added a crucial 11 off just six deliveries. Shokeen's dismissal in the final over left North Delhi needing six runs, but Samaira and Priya Mishra completed the chase with one ball remaining.

For East Delhi Riders, Simran Bahadur and Tamanna Singh claimed two wickets each, while Bharti Rawal and Purva Siwach took one apiece. (ANI)