Carlos Alcaraz reached his first Australian Open final after a thrilling five-set win over Alexander Zverev. Battling cramps and exhaustion, his grit and mental strength saw him through a five-hour epic, moving him closer to a career Grand Slam.

The World No.1 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz’s quest for the maiden Australian Open title and a career Grand Slam continues with a victory in the semifinal over Alexandar Zevrev of Germany on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Friday, January 30.

Alcaraz secured a five-set thrilling victory - 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5- over Zverev in 5 hours and 27 minutes, to make it to the first Australian Open final of his career. The two fought hard in a gripping contest of endurance and shot-making, making it one of the most intense and memorable semifinals at Melbourne Park, where the spectators witnessed breathtaking winners and extraordinary mental resilience from both players deep into the fifth set.

Carlos Alcaraz eventually emerged victorious despite battling severe cramps, physical discomfort, and repeated momentum shifts, and showing his remarkable grit and resilience to outclash Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz’s Fighting Spirit on Display

Carlos Alcaraz might have won the Australian Open semifinal, but the biggest talking point has been his sheer fighting spirit and refusal to give up despite visible cramps and sickness, as he was spotted vomiting on the towel in the middle of the match. Alcaraz took a two-set lead and was one set away from clinching the Australian Open spot.

However, in the third set, Alcaraz started to experience some trouble in his right leg, which appeared to be cramps, and received on-court medical treatment during a changeover, prompting visible frustration from Zverev. Due to physical struggle, Carlos Alcaraz could not play at full pace, allowing Alexandar Zverev to level the match at two sets all and take it to the decider.

In the deciding set, the Spaniard was pushed to his limits, summoning every ounce of energy and mental fortitude to break the German at a crucial moment, serving out a match 7-5 and sealing a hard-fought victory.

As soon as winning the match, Alcaraz fell on the court with exhaustion and relief after a thrilling five-set battle, as the crowd erupted in cheers and applauded his remarkable grit and historic first Australian Open final appearance.

Though Carlos Alcaraz was physically struggling to keep up with his relentless opponent due to physical cramps and exhaustion, his mental toughness, precise shot-making, and never-say-die attitude carried him to a historic Australian Open final.

Since Melbourne is experiencing scorching conditions with temperatures soaring past 40 degree Celcius and triggering the tournament’s extreme heat protocols. Extreme humidity could have contributed to Alcaraz’s severe cramps and physical fatigue, and the visible struggle to maintain full mobility during the grueling five-hour semifinal.

Alcaraz’s Mentality Leaves Fans in Awe

Carlos Alcaraz’s mental toughness and mentality amid cramps and physical struggle have left the fans in awe, as the Spaniard pushed the limits despite punishing Melbourne humidity, constantly recalibrating his game, and staying patient, seizing key moments to secure a spot in the Australian Open 2025 final.

Taking to his X handles (formerly Twitter), the fans and tennis enthusiasts flooded the platform with praise and admiration for Carlos Alcaraz, hailing him as a ‘beast of a player’ and ‘mentality monster’, while applauding his grit and fighting spirit to pull off a dramatic victory in a five-set thriller.

With a victory over Alexander Zverev in the semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz has inched closer not only to clinching the Australian Open triumph but also a historic career Grand Slam. The Spaniard has put himself on the verge of becoming the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam, a record currently held by Rafael Nadal, who achieved it at the age of 24.

Carlos Alcaraz will face the winner of the second semifinal between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in the title clash on Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, February 1.