Manchester United are bracing for competition from Liverpool in their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s brightest young talents.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has enjoyed a standout debut campaign since joining Leipzig from CD Leganes in July 2025. He has registered 14 goal contributions in 21 appearances across all competitions, quickly cementing his place as a first-team regular.

With the January transfer window closed, United are already planning reinforcements for the summer. Diomande has been identified as a potential target to bolster their attacking options. However, according to Manchester Evening News, Liverpool are also keen on the youngster and are expected to challenge for his signature.

Leipzig have reportedly placed a €100 million price tag on Diomande, though his current market value is estimated at €45 million by Transfermarkt. It is believed he could leave for a fee lower than the asking price, but interest from multiple Premier League clubs is likely to drive competition.

United’s need for attacking reinforcements is heightened by the expected departures of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Sancho’s contract expires in June 2026, while Rashford is tipped to complete a permanent move to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Diomande, who primarily operates as a left winger, has also been deployed on the right flank during the ongoing season, adding versatility to his profile. United scouts have been monitoring his progress closely, with anticipation that he will be available in the summer.

Alongside their pursuit of Diomande, United are preparing for life after Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder announced on January 22 that he will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season when his contract expires. Casemiro joined United in 2022 and, despite being 33, has remained a key figure in midfield.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Casemiro. The 23-year-old has impressed with his tenacity and energetic style, drawing comparisons to the former Real Madrid star. Anderson has been a consistent presence for Forest this season, starting all 24 of their league matches.