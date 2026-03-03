The ICC has named the match officials for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will officiate the South Africa vs New Zealand match, while Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker will oversee India vs England.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the match officials for the knockout stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as the tournament heads into its semi-final stage. Top referees and umpires from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel will oversee the high-stakes clashes, ensuring fair play and smooth conduct in two key fixtures.

First Semi-Final: South Africa vs New Zealand

The first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday, March 4, at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. According to the ICC, Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been appointed as the on-field umpires for the match. Illingworth brings with him experience from South Africa's semi-final clash against Afghanistan in the previous T20 World Cup, while Wharf officiated in New Zealand's group-stage win over the same opposition this year.

Supporting the duo will be Nitin Menon as the third umpire, Rod Tucker as the fourth umpire, and Javagal Srinath as the match referee. The combination of experience and recent tournament involvement is expected to provide seamless officiating during what promises to be a tightly contested encounter.

Second Semi-Final: India vs England

The second semi-final, set for Thursday, March 5, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, will feature the co-hosts India against England. Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker have been named as the on-field umpires for this fixture. Gaffaney previously officiated when the two teams met at the semi-final stage in the 2024 T20 World Cup, while Paleker has been actively involved in the current tournament, including England's matches and India's win over the Netherlands.

They will be assisted by Adrian Holdstock as third umpire, Paul Reiffel as fourth umpire, and Andy Pycroft serving as match referee. With seasoned officials managing the proceedings, the ICC aims to ensure consistent decision-making and uphold the integrity of the knockout matches.

India are looking to defend their title as the Men in Blue eye their third ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy. (ANI)