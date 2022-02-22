  • Facebook
    Dillian Whyte signs contract on deadline day to take on Tyson Fury on April 23

    Dillian Whyte will be taking on Tyson Fury on April 23. The former signed the contract on the deadline day. Earlier, the latter had taunted him for delaying the signing.

    Dillian Whyte signs contract on deadline day to take on Tyson Fury on April 23-ayh
    London, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 1:31 PM IST
    In what is set to be a blockbuster boxing match, Dillian Whyte is all set to take on Tyson Fury on April 23 at the Wimbley Stadium. As per The Daily Mail, the former signed the contract on the deadline day on Tuesday. Earlier, the latter had poked fun at him and taunted him for delaying the signing.

    The World Boxing Council (WBC) had earlier insisted that Whyte had to confirm his participation. There were doubts about his involvement over the split purse, favouring Fury 80-20. In the meantime, the latter signed the contract first and had asked the former to get it done soon or move aside.

    "Today's the final day for signing the contract, you big dosser. So, get it signed, s***house, or move on. Jog on you muppet, get out the way, stiff a***," Fury said in a Twitter video. Frank Warren, promoter of Fury, had won the rights for the bout that is worth £30 million. Although Whyte stayed quiet on the situation, it was claimed that he had demanded more money for the fight.

    "I just heard that little sausage Dillian Whyte wants paying to turn up for a press conference. You little silly fat sausage, you're getting that [punch], you coward. I'm setting up a Just Giving page for Dillian Whyte so he can show up to the press conference, and I'm going to donate first. My donation is 47p, you useless dosser," Fury added on social media.

    Had Whyte missed out on signing the contract, he would have missed his chance at the World Heavyweight Championship. While Fury would earn £24 million through the bout, Whyte would get just £6 million, which would be his biggest paycheque to date. Earlier, Fury wished to take on Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship, only for talks to fail between the two.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 2:23 PM IST
    Video Icon