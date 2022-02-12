  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UFC 271 title rematch between Whittaker and Adesanya promises to be a blockbuster

    First Published Feb 12, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the clash, Whittaker thanked those who stuck by him at his lowest, while UFC king Adesanya claimed nothing more than a win on Sunday.

    UFC 271 title rematch between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya promises to be a blockbuster

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    UFC 271 Middleweight title rematch between Australian Robert Whittaker and New Zealander Israel Adesanya has stirred excitement among fans, with both mixed martial artists geared up for the main event. Ahead of the clash, Whittaker thanked those who stuck by him at his lowest, while UFC king Adesanya claimed nothing more than a win on Sunday.

    UFC 271 title rematch between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya promises to be a blockbuster

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Whittaker lost his middleweight championship belt to the Nigeria-born Israel Adesanya in a second-round knockout in Melbourne in October 2019. 

    UFC 271 title rematch between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya promises to be a blockbuster

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The charismatic New Zealander has since defended his title three times to own the weight class. After signing a new multi-fight deal, Adesanya has also been touted as UFC's second-highest earner behind the legendary Conor McGregor.

    UFC 271 title rematch between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya promises to be a blockbuster

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    32-year-old Adesanya has an impressive 21-1 mixed martial arts record and is 10-1 since joining the UFC four years ago. The New Zealander's only defeat so far has been against Jan Blachowicz when he stepped up to light heavyweight in a bid to become a rare double champion.

    UFC 271 title rematch between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya promises to be a blockbuster

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, 31-year-old Whittaker, who has a 24-5 record, has registered a win in his past three fights to earn another shot at Adesanya, which will take place at Houston's Toyota Centre tomorrow. Ahead of their fight, the duo came face to face once again. They both weighed in at 184 pounds, sparking excitement among fans of yet another epic UFC 271 clash.

    UFC 271 title rematch between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya promises to be a blockbuster

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Former champion Whittaker admitted his performance in his defeat to Adesanya took a beating due to the intense pressure he felt in the lead-up to the fight. However, the Australian has let all that go and is a different man now for their rematch. "You guys were here when I was at my lowest, and you believed in me, and I'm going to give you a good fight tomorrow," a relaxed and smiling Whittaker said at the pre-fight press conference.

    UFC 271 title rematch between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya promises to be a blockbuster

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for Adesanya, the New Zealander sported a necklace in their address to the media and also had the display screen replaying the moment he knocked Whittaker out at UFC 243. However, the usually outspoken champion was more cautious, keeping his final comments short. "No more words; he won't win because I will not lose," the 32-year-old said. The stacked card also features Australian heavyweight favourite Tai Tuivasa against Derrick Lewis, with the winner a chance of earning a title shot.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI: India clinch clean sweep with 3-0 win in ODIs; fans laud Men in Blue-ayh

    IND vs WI: India clinch clean sweep with 3-0 win in ODIs; fans laud Men in Blue

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: A complete guide for fans before players go under the hammer

    Formula 1, F1 2022: Aston Martin new car with revised livery revealed-ayh

    Formula 1 2022: Aston Martin's new car with revised livery revealed

    Is Virat Kohli an Allu Arjun fan? Check out his Srivalli walk (Video) RCB

    Is Virat Kohli a fan of Allu Arjun? Check out his Srivalli walk (Watch)

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Windies plays for pride as Men in Blue eye clean sweep

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan kids Aryan Khan Suhana Khan spotted at IPL auction see pics drb

    Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, spotted at IPL auction; see pics

    Karnataka hijab row: Higher education universities and colleges to remain shut till Feb 16-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Higher education universities and colleges to remain shut till Feb 16

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction: Deepak Hooda moved to capped category following India debut-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Deepak Hooda moved to capped category following India debut

    When Goddess Lakshmi left Salma Hayek impressed; actress also talked about her love for yoga RCB

    When Goddess Lakshmi left Salma Hayek impressed; actress also talked about her love for yoga

    Urfi Javed net worth, salary, cars, education, and more RCB

    Urfi Javed net worth, salary, family, education, and more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

    Video Icon
    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur FC climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala

    Video Icon