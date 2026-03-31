Digvesh Rathi’s notebook celebration drew fines and clashes last season. With a bigger role at Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, management urges moderation while spinner eyes breakthroughs and consistency.

Digvesh Rathi’s on‑field celebrations became one of the most talked‑about aspects of last year’s Indian Premier League, overshadowing his bowling performances. The Lucknow Super Giants spinner, known for his notebook gesture after dismissals, faced fines, suspension, and heated exchanges with batters during his debut season.

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Rathi would mimic writing the name of the dismissed batter in an imaginary notebook, sometimes even signing the pitch. The act provoked strong reactions, leading to altercations with players such as Abhishek Sharma in the IPL and Nitish Rana in the Delhi Premier League.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Rathi explained that the franchise management, including Rishabh Pant, advised him to remain authentic but avoid actions that could lead to bans. He stressed that his celebrations were never meant to disrespect opponents and confirmed he intends to continue them in IPL 2026, albeit with more restraint.

Management Urges Measured Approach

“The only thing Rishabh bhai and the management have told me is ‘you continue being your most authentic self, but just don’t get banned,’” Rathi said. He added that batters celebrate milestones openly, and bowlers should be allowed similar freedom.

Rathi’s role at Lucknow Super Giants will expand significantly this season. Previously a support bowler to Ravi Bishnoi, he now steps in as the lead Indian spinner after Bishnoi’s departure. With Wanindu Hasaranga’s availability uncertain, Rathi’s responsibility to deliver breakthroughs in the middle overs becomes even more crucial.

Last season, he claimed nine wickets at an average of 24.55 and maintained an economy rate of 7.89 in the middle phase. His performances, combined with exposure in domestic cricket, have positioned him as a key figure in LSG’s bowling attack.

The team’s pace unit remains vulnerable due to injuries, increasing reliance on spin. Under the guidance of new spin coach Carl Crowe, Rathi has refined his skills and is expected to shoulder greater responsibility.