A British engineer working for the IPL was found dead in his Mumbai hotel room. Police registered a case of unnatural death, with investigations underway, though no foul play has been indicated so far.

A British national employed as a broadcast engineer for the Indian Premier League was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Monday morning, prompting police to open an investigation into the circumstances of his sudden demise.

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The deceased was identified as 76‑year‑old Ian William Langford. He had been staying at the Trident Hotel since March 24 while covering IPL matches. On March 29, Langford returned to his room after a match. The following morning, hotel staff attempted to reach him by phone but received no response.

Using a master key, a search team entered room number 2715 and found Langford lying on the floor. The hotel’s in‑house doctor was immediately called and pronounced him dead at the scene.

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Police Register Case Of Unnatural Death

Marine Drive police have registered a case of unnatural death. Authorities stated that, at present, there is nothing suspicious about the incident. Langford’s body was subsequently taken to Bombay Hospital for further examination.

Langford had been working with the Board of Control for Cricket in India as part of the broadcast team, covering IPL matches from multiple venues across the city.

Police sources confirmed that preliminary checks did not indicate foul play. However, officials emphasized that all aspects of the incident are being investigated thoroughly.

The sudden death of a senior professional associated with the IPL has raised questions, though investigators maintain that the case currently appears to be natural in nature.