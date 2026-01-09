Dhurandhar’s title track electrified fans at an NBA game in San Francisco, performed by Bhangra Empire before Warriors vs Bucks. The viral moment highlights the film’s global reach, adding to its box office triumph and upcoming sequel announcement.

The title track of Dhurandhar made its way to an international stage when it was played at the Chase Center in San Francisco during an NBA clash between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. Ahead of tip‑off, dance crew Bhangra Empire delivered a high‑energy routine to the song, dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, instantly captivating the packed arena.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The performance drew loud cheers from fans inside the stadium, with the dancers’ infectious energy setting the tone for the night. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Bhangra Empire wrote, “Starting our Warriors game performance off with a bang!” The video quickly went viral, spreading across social media platforms and sparking global reactions.

Scroll to load tweet…

Audiences online flooded the comments section with praise and excitement. “The Dhurandhar fever is uniting everyone!” one user posted. Another added, “What a banger, love the energy.” A third wrote, “Dhurandhar music is unbeatable. What a song!” The moment showed how Indian cinema’s music continues to resonate far beyond its home market, finding space on international sporting platforms.

The soundtrack, composed by Sashwat Sachdev, has already climbed music charts in India. The NBA spotlight further amplifies its global reach, showing how the film’s music has become a cultural phenomenon.

While the Chase Center performance grabbed headlines, Dhurandhar has also been rewriting box office records. Within a month of release, the Ranveer Singh‑starrer crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, cementing its place among the biggest blockbusters in recent years. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller follows undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he infiltrates a powerful Baloch gang in Pakistan’s Lyari. Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, the gang’s formidable leader.

The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, each adding depth to the narrative. The film’s combination of action, music, and star power has helped it resonate across markets.

Riding on this success, the makers have announced Dhurandhar 2, slated for a grand Eid release on March 19, 2026. The sequel will release in Hindi and all major South Indian languages, expanding the franchise’s footprint further.