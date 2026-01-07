Inside Mohammed Shami’s ₹15 Crore Farmhouse And His Passion For Cars & Superbikes
Mohammed Shami, India’s fast‑bowling star, lives in a lavish farmhouse in Amroha worth ₹15 crore, complete with cricket pitches. His lifestyle shines through a garage of luxury cars and superbikes, reflecting speed, style, and success off the field.
The Hasin Farmhouse – A Sprawling Retreat
Mohammed Shami owns a lavish farmhouse in Sahaspur Alinagar, Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh. Affectionately named the Hasin Farmhouse after his estranged wife Hasin Jahan, the property spans nearly 100 acres. It is surrounded by vast green landscapes, offering a serene environment that reflects Shami’s love for nature. The farmhouse is not just a residence but a sanctuary where cricket and luxury meet.
Premium Features and Cricket Facilities
The farmhouse is equipped with modern amenities and unique features that make it stand out. Shami has built dedicated cricket practice pitches within the property, allowing him to train privately. The interiors combine elegance with comfort, while the outdoor areas are designed for relaxation and recreation. The estate also serves as a hub for fellow cricketers and fans, making it more than just a personal retreat.
Estimated Cost and Value
Reports suggest that the Hasin Farmhouse is valued at approximately ₹15 crore. This valuation reflects not only the sheer size of the property but also the premium facilities it houses. For Shami, the farmhouse is both a lifestyle statement and a practical investment, offering him privacy and the ability to stay connected to his sport even off the field.
Car Collection – Speed Meets Luxury
Shami’s passion for cars is well‑known. His collection includes several high‑end models that reflect his personality and love for driving. Among the highlights are:
Audi – A symbol of German engineering and performance.
BMW 5 Series – Known for its blend of luxury and sportiness.
Jaguar – A stylish choice that emphasizes elegance.
Toyota Fortuner – A rugged SUV for versatile use.
Bike Collection – The Adventurer’s Edge
In addition to cars, Shami also owns premium bikes. His collection includes:
Royal Enfield – A classic Indian motorcycle brand, reflecting tradition and endurance.
Suzuki Hayabusa – A superbike known for speed and performance. These bikes highlight Shami’s adventurous side, complementing his fast‑bowling persona with machines built for speed and excitement.
