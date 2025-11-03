Detroit Red Wings outlast San Jose Sharks in shootout thriller, with James van Riemsdyk sealing victory on the road.

James van Riemsdyk delivered the decisive moment in the shootout, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. His forehand deke in the fourth round stood as the only conversion, securing Detroit’s fourth win in five games.

Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider also found the net for the Red Wings, while goaltender Cam Talbot turned aside 16 shots through regulation and overtime. The Sharks, who had won two straight, battled back twice in the third period but ultimately fell short. Jeff Skinner and rookie Sam Dickinson scored for San Jose, with Alex Nedeljkovic making 29 saves to keep them in contention.

After a quiet opening frame, Detroit controlled the second period and was rewarded late when Raymond broke the deadlock at 18:05. Skating past a defender at the right circle, he snapped home his fourth goal of the season. The tally extended his point streak to four games, during which he has recorded two goals and four assists.

San Jose responded quickly in the third. Just 49 seconds in, Skinner redirected a sharp pass from Philipp Kurashev to tie the game, ending his seven-game scoring drought. Kurashev’s helper stretched his own point streak to five games, with four goals and four assists in that span.

Seider Breaks Through To Restore Detroit’s Advantage In Third Period

Detroit regained the lead midway through the period. Seider, still seeking his first goal of the campaign, blasted a shot from the point that rang off the post and in at 10:16. Alex DeBrincat assisted on the play, extending his scoring streak to six games with four goals and five assists.

The Sharks refused to fold. With just over three minutes left in regulation, Dickinson, the 11th overall pick in the 2024 draft, struck for his first career goal. The rookie defenseman jumped into the play, took a feed from Will Smith, and buried the equalizer to force overtime.

Neither side could break through in the extra frame, setting the stage for the shootout. Van Riemsdyk’s composed finish proved the difference, handing Detroit the extra point and halting San Jose’s momentum.