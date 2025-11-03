Washington’s tough night against Seattle turned worse when Jayden Daniels suffered a brutal injury late.

The Washington Commanders’ prime‑time defeat to the Seattle Seahawks grew even more painful when quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a serious injury late in the game. With the Commanders trailing by 31 points in the fourth quarter, Daniels was spun down on a tackle and landed awkwardly on his left, non‑throwing arm.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the injury was a dislocated elbow. Teammates quickly surrounded Jayden Daniels as trainers rushed to his side. A temporary cast was placed on his arm, and while a cart was brought out, the QB1 walked off to the sideline and into the locker room. Seattle went on to win 38‑14.

Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed postgame that Jayden Daniels injured his left elbow but said further clarity would come after an MRI scheduled for Monday. Quinn admitted he was devastated by the setback. “I’m gutted by it. Bummed. It’s a bummer, man, in a big way,” he said.

Quinn explained that the play was not a designed quarterback run, noting Jayden Daniels would normally hand off or throw short in that situation. “If we run it 50 times, it’s either a handoff or a throw, I’d say 50 times,” Quinn added.

Another Setback In Jayden Daniels’ Challenging Season

The injury is the latest in a difficult season for Daniels, who had already missed time with knee and hamstring issues. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was making his return to the lineup Sunday night. With less than eight minutes left and the game already out of reach, Washington’s star quarterback endured another setback.

Quinn acknowledged the scrutiny he will face for leaving Jayden Daniels in the game despite the lopsided score. He emphasized the team’s responsibility to protect its quarterback moving forward. “It’s really important we get that part right, and we will,” Quinn said.

The Commanders, who reached the playoffs last season with a 12‑5 record during Daniels’ breakout rookie campaign, entered Sunday already with five losses. Down 31‑7 at halftime, their fortunes continued to sour as the night ended with their franchise quarterback sidelined once again.