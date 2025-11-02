Ryan Wingo exited Texas’ Week 10 clash with Vanderbilt after an injury, raising concerns about his availability.

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo suffered a hand injury during the Longhorns’ Week 10 matchup against No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday, forcing him to leave the game in the first quarter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The setback occurred shortly after he helped No. 22 Texas (6-2) strike first with a 75-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Arch Manning. After hitting the ground on the play, Ryan Wingo immediately headed to the sideline medical tent before later being taken to the locker room.

Video replays suggested that Wingo may have broken his thumb. Reporter Neil Meyer noted that the thumb appeared displaced, raising the possibility of a break, fracture, or dislocation. Before exiting, the WR had already tallied 89 yards and a touchdown on just two catches, showcasing his impact in limited time.

Scroll to load tweet…

At the point of the injury update, Texas held a 31-10 advantage with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. The Longhorns’ comfortable lead meant they did not need to rely on Wingo’s production to maintain control of the contest.

Impact of Ryan Wingo’s Setback on Texas’ Season Outlook

Ryan Wingo has been one of Texas’ most important offensive weapons this season. Entering the Vanderbilt game, he had recorded 504 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions. His ability to stretch defenses and provide explosive plays has been central to the Longhorns’ offensive success.

The Longhorns’ offensive depth may help them withstand Ryan Wingo’s absence in the short term, especially given their commanding performance against Vanderbilt. Still, his presence is viewed as vital for the team’s postseason aspirations. Losing one of their most dynamic playmakers at this stage of the season could significantly alter the outlook for Texas as they push toward the final stretch.