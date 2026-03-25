Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar praises captain Axar Patel's calm and positive leadership style. Kumar also revealed he is actively working on expanding his bowling arsenal, focusing on yorkers and wide yorkers for the T20 format ahead of IPL 2026.

Mukesh Kumar on Axar Patel's leadership

India and Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar has lauded the leadership style of Axar Patel, highlighting the all-rounder's calm demeanour and positive mindset as key factors in fostering a supportive environment within the team. Speaking to reporters ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Mukesh described Axar as a player-friendly captain who encourages open communication and backs his teammates to express themselves on the field. "He is a very good person. He is always positive. I get to talk to him about field placement. He tells me to play freely," Mukesh Kumar said.

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Sharpening skills for T20 format

Mukesh Kumar has also revealed that he is actively working on expanding his bowling arsenal, with a focus on mastering key variations crucial for success in the T20 format. Speaking about his preparations, Mukesh emphasised the importance of consistency with the length ball while also sharpening his ability to deliver yorkers and wide yorkers--skills considered vital in high-pressure situations. "Obviously, I am working on everything, along with the length ball, which is required in a T20. And if there is a yorker or a wide yorker, it is optional for every bowler. So everything is being worked on," he said.

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 Fixtures

Delhi Capitals will begin their season campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Their next clash will be against the Mumbai Indians on April 4, followed by their matches against the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on April 8 and April 11, respectively.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson. (ANI)