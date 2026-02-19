The biggest concern lies in Tilak’s middle‑overs numbers. Across four matches, he has faced 37 deliveries in this phase, scoring at a strike rate of just 86.48 with only two boundaries. Against spin, his strike rate drops further to 75, with a dot‑ball percentage of 46.42.

He has managed just one boundary off 28 balls against spinners and has been dismissed twice. This inability to rotate strike or shift gears has allowed opposition spinners to settle, putting pressure on India’s middle order.