Tilak Varma’s struggles at No.3 have raised alarms for India ahead of the Super 8s in the T20 World Cup 2026. From poor strike rotation to middle‑overs stagnation, his form could expose the batting order against stronger opposition.
Powerplay struggles compared to Kishan
Tilak Varma has faced 88 deliveries in the tournament, with 51 coming in the powerplay. He has struck 12 boundaries at a strike rate of 145.09. In contrast, Ishan Kishan has played 68 balls in the same phase, scoring at a strike rate of 191.17 with 22 boundaries. India’s batting plan relies on both openers attacking early, but Tilak has lagged behind, producing only flashes of brilliance before fading out.
Middle‑overs stagnation against spin
The biggest concern lies in Tilak’s middle‑overs numbers. Across four matches, he has faced 37 deliveries in this phase, scoring at a strike rate of just 86.48 with only two boundaries. Against spin, his strike rate drops further to 75, with a dot‑ball percentage of 46.42.
He has managed just one boundary off 28 balls against spinners and has been dismissed twice. This inability to rotate strike or shift gears has allowed opposition spinners to settle, putting pressure on India’s middle order.
Failure to ramp up after starts
Tilak’s scores underline his inability to progress beyond the foundation stage. In three matches, he was dismissed for 25, and even against the Netherlands, his score remained in the same range.
He has crossed 20 balls faced on three occasions but failed to break free afterward. Instead of providing stability and allowing others to play freely, he has left the middle order exposed. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube have often had to enter earlier than ideal, forced to rebuild under pressure.
