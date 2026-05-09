The Kolkata Knight Riders kept playoff hopes alive with a dominant 8-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Finn Allen smashed an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls to chase 143 with ease. DC’s middle-order collapse, after a strong start, saw them crumble to 142/8, leaving KKR in full control and securing their fourth consecutive win.

The Kolkata Knight Riders kept their hopes alive for the playoffs with a fourth successive win of the IPL 2026, following a dominant 8-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, May 8.

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With a modest 143-run target, the KKR chased it down in 14.2 overs, or with 34 balls to spare. Finn Allen led the run chase with an explosive knock of 100 off 47 balls, including 10 sixes and 5 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 212.77. He also formed a crucial unbeaten 116-run stand for the third wicket with Cameron Green, who scored 33 off 27 balls.

For DC, skipper Axar Patel picked a wicket while conceding 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.80 in his spell of four overs. The rest of the bowlers, including Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav, struggled to contain KKR’s batters, going for 31 and 41, respectively.

Also Read: IPL: Axar Patel slams Delhi Capitals' spinners after loss to KKR

Middle-Order Collapse Triggers DC Downfall

Delhi Capitals’ batting was rocked by a middle-order collapse after a promising start to their innings. The hosts were in a good position with 77/2 in 9 overs, significantly contributed by a brisk 49-run opening partnership between Pathum Nissanka (50) and KL Rahul (23), but failed to capitalize on the start as they collapsed to 89/5.

Nissanka’s wicket was a turning point, triggering a dramatic slide as DC slumped from a strong 74/1 to a precarious 89/5 in just three overs. Ankul Roy was instrumental in triggering the hosts’ batting collapse, which tilted the momentum towards the KKR.

Though Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma shared a 39-run partnership for the sixth wicket, the number of balls taken to stabilize the inning, 46 balls in total, meant the Capitals' scoring rate during this period was under a run a ball. Axar’s batting came under heavy scrutiny as he painstakingly scored 11 off 22 balls when the DC needed to accelerate.

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Anshutosh Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 39 off 28 balls, attempted to inject late momentum, but the damage was already done by the slow scoring during the middle-over recovery. With nine balls left for the DC’s innings, they were 128/6 and managed to add only 14 more runs, as Kartik Sharma’s clinical final over dashed any hopes of a competitive total.

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Due to the collapse and slow scoring, the DC’s scoring rate went down from 8.55 runs per over to a dismal 5.90 runs per over during the latter half of the innings. Ankul Roy (2/31), Kartik (2/25), and Sunil Narine (1/17) were the architects of the strangulation, as they consistently hit the right lengths to ensure that DC was prevented from gaining any rhythm.

Finn Allen Dominated DC Bowling Attack

KKR’s 143-run chase was completely dominated by Finn Allen, who returned to the playing XI after three matches on the bench. Allen lost two partners early in the pursuit, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (13) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (1), leaving the visitors momentarily reeling at 31/2.

However, the New Zealand opener received able support from Cameron Green, who was instrumental in ensuring that he completed his century. Finn Allen was cautiously aggressive as he completed his first IPL fifty in 32 balls at a strike rate of 162.50 while maintaining the KKR’s scoring rate as high as 10 runs per over during the middle phase.

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After completing his fifty, Allen shifted his gears and launched a brutal assault on DC bowlers, including three sixes on the trot against Viprag Nigam, as he notched up his maiden IPL century in just 47 balls while simultaneously taking the team through the finish line by hitting a winning six.

From 52 off 32 balls to 100 off 47 balls, Finn Allen played a blistering knock of 48 off 15 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 320.00 to dismantle the Delhi Capitals' hopes of a comeback. When KKR needed just 18 runs off 42 balls to win, Allen was batting on 80 off 41 balls, but he switched into an even higher gear to ensure he reached his milestone.

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With Cameron Green playing a supporting role to Allen, the Kolkata Knight Riders ensured there were no further hiccups in the chase, comfortably reaching the target with 34 balls to spare, and handed the Delhi Capitals a crushing defeat in front of their home crowd.

Also Read: IPL: Finn Allen's ton makes him first Kiwi with 3 T20 100s in a year