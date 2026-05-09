IPL Match Today, RR vs GT 9th May 2026 Match Preview: Check predicted winner, probable playing XI, head-to-head record, pitch report, weather forecast, key players, and match-winning factors ahead of this high-voltage clash.

The Indian Premier League 2026 continues to deliver high-intensity battles, and Match 52 promises another gripping contest as Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on May 9. With both sides tied on six wins and four losses, this fixture could prove decisive in shaping the playoff race.

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Rajasthan Royals Current Form

Rajasthan Royals sit fourth on the points table, having endured a mixed run of results. Their campaign has been powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who leads the batting charts for the side with 404 runs. Jofra Archer has spearheaded the bowling attack, claiming 15 wickets.

In their last outing against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan posted a formidable 225 for 6. Despite early setbacks with Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed cheaply, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag rebuilt the innings. Jurel struck 42 off 30 balls, while Parag’s explosive 90 off 50 deliveries set the tone. Donovan Ferreira’s late blitz of 47 from just 14 balls ensured a mammoth total.

However, their bowlers struggled to contain Delhi’s chase. Pathum Nissanka’s 62 and KL Rahul’s commanding 75 anchored the Capitals’ response. Nitish Rana and Ashutosh Sharma chipped in, guiding Delhi to victory in the final over with seven wickets in hand.

Gujarat Titans Current Form

Gujarat Titans, placed fifth, have mirrored Rajasthan’s record but boast strong individual performers. Sai Sudharsan has been their batting mainstay with 385 runs, while Kagiso Rabada has led the bowling with 16 wickets.

Their previous clash against Punjab Kings showcased resilience. Punjab managed 163 for 9, with Suryansh Shedge’s 57 off 29 balls the standout. Gujarat’s chase faltered early with Shubman Gill’s dismissal, but Sudharsan steadied the innings with 57. Jos Buttler added 26 before a mini-collapse threatened their pursuit. Washington Sundar’s composed 40 not out off 23 balls sealed the win in the final over, ensuring Gujarat stayed in contention.

RR vs GT: Pitch and Conditions at Jaipur

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium offers a balanced surface, favoring batsmen as the game progresses. Early movement assists pacers, but the true bounce and fast outfield reward stroke play.

Win Batting First: 35%

Win Bowling First: 65%

Average First Innings Score: 168

Average Second Innings Score: 158

Best Suited For: Pacers (58%)

Boundaries are relatively short, and totals often hover between 380-400 across both innings.

RR vs GT Weather Report

Jaipur is expected to host clear skies with a temperature around 34°C. Rain probability remains minimal at 1%, ensuring uninterrupted play. Conditions should favor fast bowlers, though batsmen will relish the pace and bounce. Recent Form Guide

Rajasthan Royals: L, W, L, W, L

Gujarat Titans: W, W, W, L, L

Head-to-head records tilt towards Gujarat, who have secured six wins compared to Rajasthan’s three.

Key Match Factors

Rajasthan’s batting depth, highlighted by Parag and Ferreira, makes them dangerous. Yet their bowling inconsistency remains a concern. Gujarat, meanwhile, rely heavily on Sudharsan’s form and Rabada’s breakthroughs. Sundar’s finishing ability adds balance to their lower order.

This clash is poised to test Rajasthan’s ability to defend totals and Gujarat’s knack for chasing under pressure. With playoff spots tightening, both teams will view this as a must-win encounter.