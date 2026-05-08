Finn Allen returned with a bang, smashing 100* off 47 balls to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 8-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. Benched earlier, Allen’s explosive century, combined with disciplined KKR bowling that limited DC to 142/8, secured the team’s fourth successive victory.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen stole the spotlight with his explosive century knock in the IPL 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, May 8. KKR kept their hopes alive with their fourth successive win of the season following an 8-wicket win over DC.

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With a modest 143-run target, the KKR chased it down in 14.2 overs, or with 34 balls to spare. Finn Allen led the run chase with an explosive knock of 100 off 47 balls, including 10 sixes and 5 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 212.77. He also formed a crucial unbeaten 116-run stand for the third wicket with Cameron Green, who scored 33 off 27 balls.

Earlier, Ankul Roy and Kartik Tyagi laid the foundation for the victory with their disciplined bowling, claiming two wickets apiece to effectively stifle the Delhi Capitals' momentum. The DC’s middle-order was stifled by KKR’s bowling, as the hosts were reduced from 77/2 in 9 overs to 142/8 in 20 overs.

Also Read: IPL: Finn Allen's ton makes him first Kiwi with 3 T20 100s in a year

Finn Allen’s Comeback Century Knock

Finn Allen was warming the bench for three matches due to his inconsistent batting performance, scoring just 110 runs in six outings. However, the New Zealand batter scripted a brilliant comeback to the playing XI, which is likely to secure his spot as KKR’s primary opener for the remainder of the season.

Chasing a 143-run target, Allen lost two batting partners quickly, skipper Ajinkya Rahane for 13 and Angkirsh Raghuvanshi for 1, and the KKR were at 31/2. Cameron Green joined Finn Allen at the crease to carry on the KKR’s run chase. The pair formed a crucial partnership, with the opener dominating the proceedings by launching a relentless assault on the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack.

Finn Allen completed his fifty in 32 balls at a strike rate of 162.50, registering his first half-century in his IPL career. From thereon, the explosive batter launched a brutal assault on DC’s bowling attack, including hat-trick sixes off Vipraj Nigam, allowing him to complete his maiden IPL century in 47 balls while simultaneously taking the team through the finish line by hitting a winning six.

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From 52 off 32 balls to 100 off 47 balls, Finn Allen played a blistering knock of 48 off 15 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 320.00 to dismantle the Delhi Capitals' hopes of a comeback. When KKR needed just 18 runs off 42 balls to win, Allen was batting on 80 off 41 balls, but he switched into an even higher gear to ensure he reached his milestone.

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With Cameron Green playing a supporting role to Allen, the Kolkata Knight Riders ensured there were no further hiccups in the chase, comfortably reaching the target with 34 balls to spare, and handed the Delhi Capitals a crushing defeat in front of their home crowd.

Fans Go Berserk over Finn Allen’s Explosive

Finn Allen’s explosive performance on his return to KKR’s playing XI drew widespread praise and adulation on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts hailing his carnage and unrelenting assault on the Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded Allen’s fearless strokplay and calculated aggression, and celebrated his innings as ‘brutal masterclass’ and ‘Finnsanity’, calling it one of the most entertaining and destructive knocks of the IPL season.

Many insisted that the New Zealand opener has now firmly established himself as KKR’s go-to T20 powerhouse at the top of the order.

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In the IPL 2026, Finn Allen has amassed 210 runs, including a century, at an average of 35.00 and an impressive strike rate of 205.88 in seven matches. His explosive century knock has significantly boosted both his season stats and team confidence.

Also Read: KL Rahul makes IPL history, first to score 1000+ runs for 3 teams