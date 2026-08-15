Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz believes the first session of Day 4 is crucial for the visitors to restrict Australia to a manageable target in the Darwin Test. With Australia at 161/4 and still trailing by 67 runs, Miraz is confident.

Bangladesh allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz believes the visitors can keep Australia's target within manageable limits if they make the most of the opening session on Day 4 of the opening Test in Darwin on Sunday, according to Cricinfo.

After piling up 426 in reply to Australia's modest 198 in the first innings and securing a 228-run lead, Bangladesh tightened their grip on the Darwin Test by reducing Pat Cummins' side to 161/4 in their second innings. Australia still trail by 67 runs at Stumps on Day 3.

Opening session crucial, says Miraz

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who struck a crucial 65 in the second innings before claiming the prized wicket of Steve Smith, remained confident that the visitors could restrict the target to a manageable total. However, he admitted that the opening session of the fourth day would be crucial.

Miraz said Bangladesh needed to bowl in the right areas, work hard for every wicket and restrict Australia's scoring. He believed taking three or four more wickets while conceding few runs would leave Bangladesh with a manageable target. "We are playing on a good wicket so all we want to do is bowl in the right areas. We have to work hard for each wicket. We had to do a lot to get those four wickets today. We are trying to give away as few runs as possible. If we can take at least three or four wickets within these [67] runs, then we won't have a difficult target coming up," he said after the end of Day 3's play, as quoted by Cricinfo.

Cameron Green (43*) and Alex Carey (19*) will resume Australia's innings at 161/4 on Day 4, with the likes of Beau Webster, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc to come.

'Must own the first session'

Miraz said Bangladesh's priority was to restrict Australia's scoring and take at least three more wickets. He stressed that controlling the first session on day four would be crucial. "We want to give them as few runs as possible. They have a lot of good batters still remaining so getting at least three more wickets is our first priority. I don't want to predict the future, but we must own the first session on day four," he said.