David Miller has been declared fit for the T20 World Cup 2026 after recovering from an adductor muscle strain. He passed a fitness test and will join the South African squad on Sunday as they depart for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

David Miller Cleared for T20 World Cup

David Miller has been cleared to compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup starting from February 7 onwards, after undergoing a successful fitness test this week. He had sustained an adductor muscle strain while playing for Paarl Royals in the recently concluded SA20 league. Miller will be joining the squad on Sunday when they depart for Mumbai from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The official handle of Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on X, "ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Update: Proteas Men's batter David Miller has been medically cleared for next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Miller successfully underwent a fitness test this week following an adductor muscle strain sustained while playing for Paarl Royals during the Betway SA20. He will join the squad on Sunday when they depart for Mumbai from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. #Unbreakable."

Form, Experience and Team Role

Miller was rested for the ongoing T20Is against West Indies, but is now fully fit to take part in his sixth T20 World Cup. In the SA20 season four, Miller had made 196 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 148.48, with a fifty to his name and a best score of 71*. The veteran batter is the second-highest run-getter for Proteas in T20Is, with 2,630 runs in 133 matches and 117 innings at an average of 32.87 and a strike rate of over 140, with two centuries and eight fifties, with a best score of 106*.

Miller, along with Quinton de Kock, are two of the most experienced batters of South Africa's T20I squad and he is likely to bat at number five after QDK, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis and play as a finisher, as per ESPNCricinfo. The other two specialist batters in the squad are Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs. Miller, 36, could be playing his last T20 World Cup, having a white-ball only contract with CSA and eyeing the 2027 ODI World Cup at home as his finale.

Past World Cup Performance

Miller took the Proteas on brink of their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2024, but a fine catch from Suryakumar Yadav in the final over by Hardik Pandya ended his dream. In 27 T20 WC matches for SA, Miller has made 423 runs in 22 innings at an average of 30.21 and a strike rate of over 118, with two fifties.

South Africa's Schedule and Squad

South Africa's first match will be against Canada on February 9 in Group D of the T20 World Cup 2026. Also, they would play Afghanistan (February 11 in Ahmedabad), New Zealand (February 14 in Ahmedabad), and the UAE (February 18 in Delhi).

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs. (ANI)

