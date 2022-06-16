Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dani Alves confirms Barcelona departure with farewell letter to fans

    Brazilian right-back Dani Alves confirmed the end of his second stint with Barcelona with a farewell message to his fans.

    Barcelona, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

    39-year-old Dani Alves has left Barcelona for the second time following a one-season stint with the club. The Brazilian defender has enjoyed one of the most successful careers at the Catalan club, with the majority of his record 46 trophies coming at Barcelona. Following a successful seven-year stint in Sevilla, Alves joined Barcelona in 2008 as the most expensive defender. Alves won the treble with the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Champions League in his first season. It would foreshadow his illustrious eight-season-stay in Catalonia, as the Brazilian right-back five La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League (UCL) titles in the following years.

    Alves would leave Barcelona in 2016 and win multiple titles with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In 2019, Alves moved to Brazilian Club Sao Paolo. Barcelona would sign Alves in November 2021 until the end of the 2021-22 season. After 408 appearances (including 17 in his second stint), Alves has played his last game for the Blaugrana as a player.

    In his Farewell letter, Alves said: "Now it's time for our farewell. They were more than eight years dedicated to that club, those colours, and the house. But, like everything in life, the years go by, the paths diverge, and the stories are written for some time in different places - that's how it was. They tried to fire me, but they couldn't. Because you can't imagine, can you, how resilient and resilient I am."

    "Many more years passed until football and life, which as always, are very grateful to those who respect them, decided to allow me to come back here to say goodbye. But, not a goodbye without first thanking all those behind the spotlight, all those who make ours perfect, all of them; THANK YOU," Alves added.

    "I would also like to thank all the staff for the opportunity they gave me to return to this club and to be able to wear that fabulous shirt again. You don't know how happy I am. I hope they don't miss my craziness and my daily happiness. I also hope those who, if they remain, change the history of that beautiful club, I wish it from my heart," continued Alves.

    "There were 23 titles won: 2 triplets, one sextet, and a fantastic golden book written! It closes a lovely cycle and opens another even more challenging one. May the world never forget: A LION, EVEN IF HE IS 39 YEARS OLD, IS STILL A GOOD CRAZY LION. Forever VISCA AL BARÇA!"

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
