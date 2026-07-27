Mirabai Chanu secured India's first gold at CWG 2026, winning her third 48kg title. She revealed she fasted for two days to meet weight requirements and called weight management her "biggest battle". Chanu confirmed it was final CWG in the category.

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu scripted history by capturing India’s first gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, July 26. Hours after fellow weightlifter Rishikant Singh claimed a silver medal, Mirabai provided a golden moment for India.

Despite a shaky start to her campaign that saw her miss her opening lift, the veteran champion bounced back to lift a total of 190kg, finishing a staggering 22kg ahead of second-placed Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria. With this, Mirabai Chanu secured her third consecutive CWG gold in the women’s 48kg category, making her the first Indian athlete to achieve this feat.

As the defending gold medalist from the 2022 Birmingham Games, she added another illustrious chapter to her legendary career, bringing tears of joy as she stood proudly on the podium to the tune of the national anthem.

Also Read: CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu wins historic 3rd gold; India bags 3 medals

Mirabai Reveals 2-Day Fast After CWG Gold

Following her historic gold medal in weightlifting at the Glasgow CWG, the tired and emotional Mirabai Chanu was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the venue when she candidly admitted the immense physical toll of her weight management, urging them to wind up quickly.

As the reporters were eager to capture every detail of her historic victory, the 31-year-old smiled through her exhaustion and candidly said she hasn’t eaten for the last two days, highlighting the sacrifices athletes make to maintain weight and perform at the highest level.

“Jaldi jaldi karo, maine kuch khaaya nahi hai 2 din se," Mirabai told the reporters.

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Mirabai Chanu was forced to maintain her strict weight category limits ahead of the competition, pushing her body through rigorous preparations and fasting protocols to stay safely within the 48kg limit.

Chanu’s sacrifice highlighted the extreme dedication required in weightlifting, as she pushed through physical challenges to secure a historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal and cement her legacy as one of India’s greatest athletes.

The 'Biggest Battle' After Historic CWG Gold

Further speaking on her weight management struggles, Mirabai Chanu revealed that competing in the 48kg category required immense discipline and control compared to the 49kg category, where she did not have to be strict with her diet, while revealing that this was her final Commonwealth Games in the 48kg category.

“I want to thank all the people of India for praying so earnestly for me. Those were tears of happiness. When I used to compete in the 49kg category, I didn't have to be quite as strict with control. Getting down to 48kg requires a real battle. Maintaining that body weight is a huge challenge,” Mirabai said.

“Since this was my last Commonwealth Games in the 48kg category, I told myself I could do it. For an athlete, controlling body weight is often the toughest fight of all.

“I just paid close attention to my diet and kept telling myself I could pull it off,” he added.

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Apart from being a three-time CWG gold medalist, Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and clinched a gold and two silver medals at the World Championships, establishing herself as one of India's most decorated weightlifters.

Also Read: CWG 2026: PM Modi hails Raja Muthupandi's silver, a proud moment