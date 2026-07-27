Mirabai Chanu clinched a historic third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in weightlifting, securing India's first gold at the Glasgow Games. Chanambam Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi also won silver medals in weightlifting.

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu led India's charge on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, clinching a historic third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal as the country's weightlifters produced a memorable outing with three medals to lift India further up the standings. Chanu struck gold in the women's 48kg event with another commanding display, becoming the first Indian to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals in weightlifting after her triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. Her victory also handed India its first gold medal of the Glasgow Games.

More medals from weightlifting

Weightlifting continued to be India's biggest source of success as Chanambam Rishikanta Singh claimed silver in the men's 60kg category before Raja Muthupandi added another silver in the men's 65kg event. The trio ensured India finished the day with three medals, all coming from weightlifting, according to ESPN. Rishikanta impressed with a combined lift of 264kg (121kg snatch and 143kg clean and jerk), while Raja secured silver with a total lift of 286kg after lifting 126kg in the snatch and 160kg in the clean and jerk.

Productive day in boxing

India also enjoyed a productive day in boxing, where Preeti Pawar stormed into the women's 54kg quarterfinals after defeating Malawi's Deborah Mtenje by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC). Jadumani Singh kept India's medal hopes alive in the men's 55kg division with a commanding 5-0 unanimous victory over Pakistan's Sumama Rehman to reach the last eight. However, Aditya Pratap Yadav's campaign ended after he suffered a narrow 3-2 split-decision defeat to Uganda's Nuhu Batte in the men's 65kg Round of 16, marking India's first boxing loss of the Games.

Mixed results in other disciplines

In swimming, the quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar progressed to the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final after finishing third in the heats before placing sixth in the medal race.

India endured disappointment in bowls, where Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey were knocked out of the women's pairs competition after losing a tense tie-break to Namibia and later suffering defeat against England. Putul Sonowal also bowed out of medal contention in the men's singles after losing to Malta's Shaun James Parnis.

In artistic gymnastics, Tapan Mohanty finished 15th in the men's all-around final, while the Indian women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team went down 21-4 to hosts Scotland in their Pool B encounter.

India's medal tally

With one gold, two silver medals and several encouraging performances across disciplines, India wrapped up another eventful day in Glasgow with momentum building ahead of the start of the athletics competition and more medal events in the coming days. After Day 4, India is at the eighth position in the medal tally with two silvers, one gold and a bronze medal. Australia is leading the chart with 39 medals, including 17 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals. (ANI)