The second edition of the Asian Legends League is set to begin on July 30 in Lusaka, Zambia. The tournament features six teams of former international cricketers, with 19 matches culminating in the final on August 10.

The stage is set for the much-awaited second edition of the Asian Legends League (ALL), with the tournament scheduled to get underway on July 30 in Lusaka, Zambia. Featuring six teams, 19 matches, and some of Asia's most celebrated former international cricketers, the league promises an exciting spectacle before culminating with the grand final on August 10, accoridng to a press release.

Key Dates and Fixtures

The tournament will officially commence with the Jersey Unveiling Ceremony on July 30, marking the beginning of Season 2. The opening match will see the Sri Lankan Lions take on the Afghanistan Pathans, setting the tone for an action-packed tournament. The excitement continues on July 31, with a double-header featuring the Pakistan Panthers against the Rest of Asian Stars, followed by the Indian Royals taking on the Bangladesh Tigers.

A total of 19 matches will be played across the tournament, with the Qualifier 1 scheduled for August 8, Qualifier 2 on August 9, and the final to be played on August 10, where the champions of Season 2 will be crowned.

Teams and Player Line-up

The league features six country-based franchises -- Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans, Pakistan Panthers, and Rest of Asian Stars -- and boasts an impressive line-up of legendary cricketers. Yusuf Pathan will lead the Indian Royals, Thisara Perera the Sri Lankan Lions, Shakib Al Hasan the Bangladesh Tigers, Asghar Afghan the Afghanistan Pathans, Mohammad Hafeez the Pakistan Panthers, and Tillakaratne (TM) Dilshan the Rest of Asian Stars.

The tournament also features several renowned former international stars, including Ambati Rayudu, Naman Ojha, Rishi Dhawan, Upul Tharanga, Isuru Udana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Imran Nazir, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Alok Kapali, and Malinda Siriwardana, with more marquee names expected to join the competition.

Broadcast and Partnership

Adding further prestige to the tournament, Sony Sports Network will broadcast the entire competition in India as part of a three-season partnership with the Asian Legends League.

With legendary cricketers, intense rivalries, and a unique country-based franchise format, the Asian Legends League Season 2 is all set to deliver another memorable chapter in legends cricket as fans eagerly await the first ball on July 30. (ANI)