Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched a historic third consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Following her win, a 2021 photo highlighting her humble lifestyle went viral again, while she revealed she had fasted for two days to make her weight category for the event, underscoring her immense dedication.

The Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu grabbed the national headlines after clinching a historic gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, July 26. Hours after fellow weightlifter Rishikant Singh claimed a silver medal, Mirabai provided a golden moment for India.

The 31-year-old clinched her third consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games by lifting a total of 190kg, finishing a staggering 22kg ahead of second-placed Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria, who secured the silver with a total lift of 168kg, while Irene Jane Henry of Malaysia settled for bronze after lifting a total of 165kg.

With this, Mirabai Chanu became the first Indian athlete to successfully defend the CWG gold medal twice, after having clinched her previous crowns at the 2018 Gold Coast and 2022 Birmingham editions, further cementing her legacy as one of the country's greatest-ever weightlifters.

Also Read: CWG: Sreeshankar, Sajan Prakash storm into finals in Glasgow

Mirabai Chanu’s 2021 Eating on the Floor Photo Goes Viral

As Mirabai Chanu scripted a historic feat after winning the gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, an old photo from her 2021 Tokyo Olympics campaign quickly resurfaced and went viral all over again, reminding fans of her incredible journey, humility, and the immense sacrifices she makes for her sport.

Chanu won the historic silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and received a hero's welcome upon returning home to her residence. However, what caught the attention of the fans and sports enthusiasts was the stark and humbling reality of her humble setup, leaving many across the country deeply moved by her down-to-earth lifestyle despite her colossal sporting achievements.

In a picture that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), Mirabai was seen sitting on the floor of her modest home in Manipur, having a simple meal with her family after her historic Tokyo Olympics silver medal. With a simple household setting, alongside basic furniture and kitchen items, the image reflected the simplicity of Mirabai Chanu’s life away from the spotlight.

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Before the Olympic silver medal, Mirabai Chanu won a gold and a silver at the Commonwealth Games, a 2017 World Championships gold, and three gold and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Championships, yet her humble lifestyle and grounded nature continued to win hearts across the country.

Mirabai Reveals 2-Day Fast After CWG Gold

Following her historic gold medal in weightlifting at the Glasgow CWG, the tired and emotional Mirabai Chanu was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the venue when she candidly admitted the immense physical toll of her weight management, urging them to wind up quickly.

As the reporters were eager to capture every detail of her historic victory, the 31-year-old smiled through her exhaustion and candidly said she hasn’t eaten for the last two days, highlighting the sacrifices athletes make to maintain weight and perform at the highest level.

“Jaldi jaldi karo, maine kuch khaaya nahi hai 2 din se," Mirabai told the reporters.

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Mirabai Chanu was forced to maintain her strict weight category limits ahead of the competition, pushing her body through rigorous preparations and fasting protocols to stay safely within the 48kg limit.

Chanu’s sacrifice highlighted the extreme dedication required in weightlifting, as she pushed through physical challenges to secure a historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal and cement her legacy as one of India’s greatest athletes.

Also Read: CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu wins historic 3rd gold; India bags 3 medals