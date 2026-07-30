Neeraj Chopra qualified for the CWG 2026 men's javelin final with a 79.61m throw, finishing fifth. Alongside Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, he will battle rivals Arshad Nadeem and Rumesh Tharanga in a thrilling contest for the gold medal.

India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Men’s Javelin Throw Final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday, July 30. Neeraj secured the fifth spot with his best throw of 79.61m in the qualification round at Scotstoun Stadium,

Alongside Neeraj Chopra, fellow Indians Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh advanced to the 12-man final round, setting the stage for an exciting medal showdown where India will have a strong triple threat competing for the podium. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga was the standout performer of the morning, topping the qualification round with an impressive throw of 82.84 metres.

Neeraj Chopra’s rival and Pakistan star Arshad Nadeem qualified for the final by finishing seventh with a best throw of 78.63m, just 0.98 metres behind the Indian star in the qualification round.

Also Read: CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh in javelin final

How Neeraj Chopra Secured Final Spot?

Neeraj Chopra entered the Glasgow CWG 2026 as one of the favourites to win the medal. The 27-year-old won the gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast edition of the event, but he didn’t participate in the 2022 Birmingham Games due to an injury sustained shortly before the competition, making his return to the Commonwealth stage in Glasgow all the more anticipated as he looked to reclaim the crown he won eight years ago.

However, the qualification witnessed the Indian star struggling to adjust to chilly conditions, a steady headwind, and a cautious approach, as he managed to throw the javelin at a distance of 76.28m and was in sixth spot at the end of the opening round, before bouncing back with a crucial effort of 79.61m in the subsequent round.

Neeraj opted out of the third throw as he had already secured the final berth before safely exiting the field, confident that his mark was more than enough to advance to the medal round.

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Meanwhile, only four javelin throwers, including Rumesh Tharanga of Sri Lanka (82.84m), Geranda’s Anderson Peters (81.29m), Douw Smith of South Africa (80.64m), and England’s Ben East (80.38m), breached the 80-metre mark during the qualification round, highlighting the tough throwing conditions faced by the field at Scotstoun Stadium.

Despite 84m being the automatic qualification mark for a place in the final, none of the competitors managed to breach the standard due to the challenging cold and windy conditions at Scotstoun Stadium, allowing the top 12 athletes to advance based on their standings.

Can Neeraj Chopra Reclaim His Gold Medal?

Neeraj Chopra appeared to have endured a tough qualifying, as the windy conditions and chilly weather at Scotstoun Stadium clearly impacted the overall distance of the throws. His 79.61m is well short of his personal best of 86.47m at the Commonwealth Games, which he recorded to win gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

However, the Indian javelin star is likely to face much tougher competition in the final, where elite throwers like Rumesh Tharanga and arch-rival Arshad Nadeem will raise their intensity, setting the stage for a dramatic and closely contested battle for the gold medal. Both Rumesh Tharanga and Arshad Nadeem boast elite credentials that put them well within the 92-metre club.

Rumesh holds a world-leading record of 92.62m, which he achieved at the Rome Diamond League, while Arshad set an Olympic and Asian record with a monster throw of 92.97m to win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Neeraj, who has had an uneven 12 months after breaching the 90m barrier at the Doha Diamond League in 2025, will need to produce one of his best throws of the season if he is to reclaim the Commonwealth Games gold medal

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While Neeraj Chopra’s qualifying effort of 79.61m was enough to comfortably secure a place in the final, the medal round is expected to demand significantly bigger throws, especially with Rumesh Tharanga and Arshad Nadeem capable of crossing the 90-metre mark.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters could also pose a serious threat in the final. The two-time World Champion cleared 81.29m in the qualification round despite the difficult conditions and has consistently been among the world's leading javelin throwers. If weather conditions improve in the final, Peters, Tharanga, Nadeem and Chopra are all capable of producing throws well beyond the 85-metre mark.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra begins bid to reclaim Commonwealth Games javelin title