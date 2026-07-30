IOA President PT Usha praised India's 15-medal tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She credited the 'Team India' approach, a combined effort of the government, IOA, and SAI, for the improved performance of Indian athletes.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed happiness over India's performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, highlighting the team's 15-medal tally so far and expecting more success. India has collected 15 medals so far in Glasgow--three gold, nine silver, and three bronze.

Speaking to ANI, PT Usha praised India's performance at the Commonwealth Games, saying the team's 15-medal haul so far reflects the progress of Indian athletics. She highlighted successes across events and praised both para and able-bodied athletes. Usha credited the combined efforts of the government, IOA and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for providing better training, exposure and athlete support, calling it a collective "Team India" approach that is driving better results.

"I am so happy that we have won up to this time 15 medals, and more are to come now. Para and other athletes are in one team - Team India. Winning a medal in athletics is so tough, but this time we have won in the long jump; we have won silver, and we have won in the high jump, 10,000 meters, and then shot put, with gold and bronze, and even in 100 meters, where we also won gold and bronze. So it is a very good performance," she said.

'Team India' Approach Behind Success

PT Usha said India's improved sporting results are due to stronger support systems, with the government, IOA and SAI working together to provide athletes with better training, international exposure, and necessary facilities. She added that this athlete-focused approach will help India win more medals, especially when it hosts the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"When we host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, we should have more medals. It's not like in my time, you know. Now the government is supporting the players very nicely; whatever the players want, they are providing it, whether international exposure, whatever competition or training they want, or physio or massages. Even the IOA is supporting; the IOA is making its system athlete-centric. Now the government, Indian Olympic Association, and Sports Authority of India (SAI) are all working together. It's one team and one India, Team India. That is why the results come, and this is what we have to do," she said.

India's Medallists So Far

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold, men's T47 100m), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (silver, men's T47 100m), Murali Sreeshankar (silver, men's long jump), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).