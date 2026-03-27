Ottneil Baartman is another South African pacer who could fill the void. Though he has not featured in the IPL, Baartman has experience across formats and leagues. Against New Zealand recently, he took seven wickets in four games at an economy of 7.73. His pace and variations make him a versatile option, capable of adapting to different match situations. For RCB, Baartman’s consistency and ability to deliver breakthroughs could prove vital.