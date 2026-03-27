3 Overseas Pacers RCB Could Sign As Nuwan Thushara’s Replacement for IPL 2026 Season
RCB face a setback as Nuwan Thushara misses IPL 2026. With Hazlewood also absent for games, the champions need another overseas seamer. Here are three strong options to replace Thushara in their squad.
Gerald Coetzee
Gerald Coetzee has prior IPL experience, having represented Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. The South African pacer brings pace, bounce, and recent form. In the NZ vs SA T20I series, Coetzee picked up eight wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 6.21. His ability to strike regularly and maintain control makes him a strong candidate. RCB would benefit from his height and speed, adding variety to their attack.
Ottneil Baartman
Ottneil Baartman is another South African pacer who could fill the void. Though he has not featured in the IPL, Baartman has experience across formats and leagues. Against New Zealand recently, he took seven wickets in four games at an economy of 7.73. His pace and variations make him a versatile option, capable of adapting to different match situations. For RCB, Baartman’s consistency and ability to deliver breakthroughs could prove vital.
Josh Tongue
Josh Tongue may not have IPL experience, but his skill set is intriguing. The English pacer has a higher release point and can swing the ball both ways, fitting RCB’s requirements. Tongue impressed in The Hundred last year, claiming 14 wickets in six games at an economy of 8.08, striking nearly every eighth ball. His Ashes campaign also showcased his potential, earning him a T20I call-up. Investing in Tongue could give RCB a fresh option with long-term value.
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