With IPL 2026 days away, Ashwin insists MS Dhoni won’t be an impact player for CSK. He highlights Dhoni’s role as keeper, mentor, and finisher, stressing his importance in guiding Ruturaj Gaikwad’s young squad.

With just two days left for IPL 2026, speculation around MS Dhoni’s role in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) lineup has intensified. At 44, questions have been raised about whether this could be his final season and if he might feature only as an impact player following Sanju Samson’s inclusion.

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Former CSK all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has firmly dismissed that idea. He believes Dhoni’s presence in the starting XI is non-negotiable, both for his on-field contributions and his influence on a revamped squad.

Why Ashwin rules out Dhoni as impact player

Ashwin stated that Dhoni’s role goes beyond batting cameos. “If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. He emphasized Dhoni’s importance in guiding the new bowling unit, setting fields, and supporting captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

According to Ashwin, Dhoni’s three months of practice ahead of the season underline his determination. “If you are making a CSK XI, and Dhoni is in the squad, the debate ends right there,” he added.

Batting position and finishing role

Ashwin also addressed Dhoni’s batting position. Last season, collapses forced Dhoni to enter earlier than planned. However, with Samson and other young batters strengthening the top order, Ashwin expects Dhoni to focus on finishing duties.

“MS wants that he plays the last three overs. But the top order did not score many times and he had to go up. This time, they have added power in the top order to avoid this,” Ashwin explained. He predicted Dhoni might bat higher in only a handful of games, otherwise sticking to the end overs. Keeping duties remain with Dhoni

Ashwin revealed that Samson is unlikely to take over wicketkeeping. In practice sessions, Samson was seen fielding, while Dhoni continued behind the stumps. This indicates Dhoni will retain the gloves, ensuring his dual role as keeper and finisher.

“I feel MS will keep wickets and probably bat at seven. He cannot play the middle overs, but he can surely give you finishing touches,” Ashwin noted. He added that Dhoni still has the ability to clear boundaries, even if he is not the same player he once was.