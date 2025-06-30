Cristiano Ronaldo had the chance to play in the FIFA Club World Cup, but the 40-year-old icon chose a different path. Here's why he stayed in Riyadh instead of chasing another tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially renewed his commitment to Al-Nassr, turning down several offers from clubs participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. Despite speculation around his future and growing frustrations over silverware, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner opted for continuity over change.

Ronaldo had reached the end of his existing contract but has now inked a fresh two-year extension that keeps him in Saudi Arabia beyond his 42nd birthday. The decision surprised many, especially as credible interest came from top sides in South America and Europe, clubs with Club World Cup berths this year.

Instead of pursuing yet another shot at the prestigious competition, Ronaldo opted for a well-earned summer with his family, citing preparation and rest as key factors in his decision-making process.

Speaking to Al-Nassr's media, he said that while he did receive offers to compete in the Club World Cup, he prioritized resting and preparing for the long season ahead, one that will ultimately lead into the 2026 World Cup. He also reaffirmed his commitment to both Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team.

Ronaldo's renewed deal not only secures his record as the highest-paid athlete globally but also allows him to focus on the remaining goals of his career, one of which includes reaching the 1,000-goal milestone.

The legendary forward is clearly looking at the bigger picture, choosing club loyalty and international readiness over another short-term accolade.