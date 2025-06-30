After growing interest from rival clubs, 14-year-old JJ Gabriel has pledged his future to Manchester United, following timely intervention from senior figures at Old Trafford.

JJ Gabriel, one of the most talked-about teenage prospects in English football, has officially committed his long-term future to Manchester United. The 14-year-old, whose rising profile earned him the nickname ‘Kid Messi’ in his early years, was recently convinced to stay at United after crucial talks with club directors Jason Wilcox and Matt Hargreaves.

Over the past few months, Gabriel had become a target for rival clubs eager to lure him away, particularly due to his Irish passport, which allows him to play in the European Union at 16, two years earlier than most of his peers without EU citizenship. However, Manchester United took no chances and made their move behind the scenes to secure the young talent.

Gabriel, full name Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel, has had a remarkable footballing journey already. Born and raised in London, he spent time developing at Chelsea, Arsenal, and West Ham before joining United. Much of his footballing foundation was shaped by futsal, a sport where he strengthened his ball control and agility.

Alfie Brooks, his personal coach and founder of Ole Futsal, hailed Gabriel as the best he’s ever worked with, placing him above several players who have already made their senior debuts in English football. According to Brooks, Gabriel’s technical ability is already at a Premier League level.

Even at a young age, Gabriel demonstrated exceptional focus and ambition. At six, he challenged himself to complete 1,000 consecutive keepy-ups and succeeded by the end of that week. At nine, he captured attention across social media through a viral video, though he now aims to move past the ‘Kid Messi’ label and establish his own identity.

Manchester United are accelerating his development by bringing him into the Under-18 setup despite his young age. Scouts and insiders now compare his style more to Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar than Messi. His technical growth, flair, and drive mirror the qualities of football's modern greats.

Gabriel formed a strong bond with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. during the latter’s time at United. The two were often seen together at the training ground and even spent time at Ronaldo Sr.’s residence. Before leaving for Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo gifted Gabriel a signed jersey. Despite a recent change in sporting leadership at United with the removal of Dan Ashworth, Gabriel remains highly valued at the club. Ashworth had previously shown a keen interest in managing the youngster’s development, and his teammates in the Under-18 squad have already been wowed by what Gabriel brings to the pitch.

His family has played an instrumental role in shaping his career. His father, former Republic of Ireland international Joe O’Cearuill, took the strategic decision to change the family surname to Gabriel partly due to faith, partly for branding. JJ has also been home-schooled to keep his schedule in sync with football and follows a rigorous diet and training regimen mirroring a professional athlete.