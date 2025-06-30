Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami crash out of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, failing to score against PSG. What does it mean for Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing world record?

Lionel Messi’s latest FIFA Club World Cup outing ended in disappointment, both for Inter Miami and for his personal legacy in the tournament. The Argentine forward, playing what is likely his final appearance in the competition, was unable to find the net as Inter Miami suffered a 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 on June 29.

The match quickly slipped away from Miami’s grasp in the first half, with PSG netting all four goals before halftime. A brace from Joao Neves, an own goal, and a strike from Achraf Hakimi. While Messi improved after the break and had two attempts on goal along with a key chance creation, the American side couldn’t convert, ending their campaign goalless.

Ronaldo’s Record Stays Intact

With Miami failing to score, Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing record as the top scorer in FIFA Club World Cup history remains unchallenged. The Portuguese superstar has seven goals in the competition, more than any player ever. A tally that holds despite him not appearing in the tournament's newer format.

Ronaldo featured in four editions with Manchester United in 2008, and three times with Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017). He scored once in 2008, four times in 2016, including a hat-trick in the final against Kashima Antlers, and twice in 2017. His final tally of seven goals puts him just ahead of a group of players, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who have each scored six.

Both Messi and Suarez had a real shot at matching Ronaldo this year. Messi’s goal against Porto, a free-kick that helped Miami pull off a historic win over European opposition, gave hope that he might close the gap. But with Miami eliminated, and the Club World Cup now staged every four years, the odds of either Messi or Suarez returning to break the record are minimal.

A Missed Moment

Messi’s Club World Cup legacy still holds weight. He found the net in each of Barcelona’s title-winning campaigns in 2009, 2011, and 2015. His latest goal in Inter Miami’s win over Porto also made history, marking the first time a Major League Soccer side defeated a European team in an official game.

Suarez, meanwhile, still holds the record for the most goals in a single edition of the Club World Cup. He scored five in 2015, including a semi-final hat-trick and a brace in the final, numbers that remain untouched to this day.

Yet it’s Ronaldo who remains the only player to net a hat-trick in a Club World Cup final, sealing his name in the record books with a dominant display in 2016. With this year’s tournament now over for both Messi and Suarez, and the next edition years away, the record remains firmly in the hands of the Portuguese legend — for now.