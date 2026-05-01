SRH wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen was seen confronting a fan who was filming his family at a team hotel in Mumbai. In a viral video, Klaasen is heard warning the individual to stop recording. This incident has also brought an older, similar clip of the cricketer asking a fan to stop filming his son back into the spotlight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen was seen losing his cool after a fan was caught filming the family, which includes his wife and daughter, at the team hotel in Mumbai on April 30.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Mumbai Indians by six wickets on April 29, and the squad departed for Hyderabad on the morning of April 30 from Mumbai International Airport. After playing two away matches against the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Jaipur and Mumbai, respectively, SRH returned to Hyderabad for the fifth home match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 3.

After six wins, including five on the trot, the 2016 IPL champions are firmly placed in strong contention for a playoff spot, as a couple of victories more could all but seal their qualification for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2026: SRH sign U-19 star RS Ambrish for injured Shivam Mavi

Klaasen’s Angry Reaction Over Family Filming Goes Viral

As the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad left for Hyderabad from Mumbai for the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Heinrich Klaasen encountered a fan filming his family and immediately confronted him, asking him to stop before the situation escalated briefly.

The incident reportedly took place in the lobby of the Mumbai hotel on the morning of April 30 when SRH players and their families were leaving for the airport. When Klaasen noticed a fan filming his family without his consent, he confronted the individual in a heated exchange and reportedly warned him to stop.

“Don’t take a photo. If I turn around and you take a photo of me and my family, I promise you will be on the floor, okay? So turn around and walk away, please.” A SRH cricketer was heard saying in a video.

“Boss, listen to me very carefully, stop it, okay. I said to you, no photos. This is my family, okay, so put your camera away,” he added.

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Since the face of Heinrich Klaasen wasn’t visible in the video, as the camera was pointed downward and away from him, his identity was instead inferred from the audio context, though it has not been independently verified from the footage alone.

Old Video Of Klaasen Asking Fan To Stop Filming His Son Goes Viral

Amid Heinrich Klaasen’s heated confrontation with a fan over filming his family at the team hotel, an old clip of him asking someone to stop recording his son has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

In a video that went viral, Klaasen was seen walking while carrying his son, who was born in March this year, alongside Gerald Coetzee, when the former South African international noticed a person filming them and asked him to stop recording by nodding his head and gesturing firmly to put the camera away.

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Heinrich Klaasen was retained for INR 23 crore by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, making him one of the most expensive overseas players, ahead of the IPL 2026. The South African cricketer has continued to justify his price tag by delivering impactful performances in the middle order.

In the IPL 2026, Klaasen has amassed 414 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 59.14 and a strike rate of 157.41 in 9 matches.

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