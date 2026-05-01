KL Rahul says surpassing MS Dhoni in IPL runs is a nice personal milestone, but his true goal is to match Dhoni's five IPL trophies. He values team success and winning championships over any individual statistic or personal achievement.

KL Rahul on valuing team success over personal milestones

Delhi Capitals (DC) star batter KL Rahul acknowledged that surpassing legendary MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) run charts is a nice personal milestone, but he doesn't see it as his main achievement. He stressed that cricket is ultimately about team success, and what he truly wants is to win multiple IPL titles like MS Dhoni. Rahul said, matching Dhoni's record of five championships would be far more meaningful than any individual statistic. During a recent IPL clash in New Delhi between DC and Punjab Kings (PBKS), KL Rahul delivered a stunning 152-run knock, a performance that propelled him past MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in IPL history.

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"I didn't even realise I had gone past Mahi bhai on the IPL's all-time run-scorers list. Honestly, the milestone I would love to match with MS Dhoni is his five IPL trophies that he's won with CSK. When you have a long career, personal achievements do feel special. They tell you that your hard work and sacrifices have paid off. But at the end of the day, cricket is a team sport. You want to win trophies. You want to be part of successful sides. That has always been my goal. Every season, I give my best to win the IPL, no matter which team I play for. That matters the most to me. Personal milestones are good. They reassure me that I am on the right track. But what would truly make me happy is winning as many trophies as MS Dhoni," KL Rahul said on JioStar.

'Some stadiums just give you a good vibe'

Rahul also opened up about his special connection with the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and his performances against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Hailing from Karnataka, Rahul credited his deep personal connection with M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he grew up watching matches and dreaming of playing. He explained that the familiarity and emotional attachment to the venue naturally boost his confidence, helping him perform well, not just against RCB but in international games there too.

"There's nothing different I do against RCB. I've thought about it a lot. If there is a mental switch, why can't I use it against every team? I haven't found an answer. But Chinnaswamy is very special to me. I grew up there as a kid, watching players and dreaming of playing on that ground. So, a psychological switch happens when I go there. It's not just against RCB. I've done well in international games there, too. Some stadiums just give you a good vibe and make you feel you'll do well. I'm happy I've consistently performed against a top-quality, defending champion side like RCB. As an athlete, you want to challenge yourself and bring out your best against good teams. That's when some switch turns on," he added.

In the ongoing IPL, Rahul has been DC's batting backbone with 358 runs in eight matches at an average of 51.14. Against RCB in their home turf in Bengaluru this season, Rahul played a brilliant innings of 57 off 34 balls, which helped his side beat RCB by six wickets.